Posted on May 19, 2017 in Sports

Track sends baker’s dozen to state qualifiers in Cheney

Thirteen athletes will represent Quincy at the regional meet this weekend at Cheney.

Eight girls and five boys will compete for a chance at qualifying for the state meet, to be held in Tacoma during Memorial Day weekend.

The 13 athletes earned their tickets to Cheney at home, competing in districts last weekend at Jaycee Stadium.

The top six in each discipline qualified for regionals, with shot-putter Mashayla Schaapman earning Quincy’s lone first place.

Schaapman equaled the school record in the shot put with a toss of 36 feet, six inches, a mark she had already reached in April during a meet in Ephrata.

Schaapman’s mark is the fifth-best among Washington’s 2A schools, according to the website athletic.net.

In the 800 meters, Bryn Heikes finished in second place, with a time of two minutes, 26.38 seconds.

In the entire season, Heikes has finished lower than sixth place in the 800 meters only once. She has finished first four times, and the district meet was the freshman’s sixth consecutive top-five finish.

Heikes also owns the school record in the race.

In the javelin, Avery Vanderveen finished in fourth place, with a throw of 98 feet, one inch. Vanderveen has the second-highest mark in school history in the javelin.

In the high jump, Logan Thompson finished in sixth place with a mark of four feet four inches.

The leap equaled Thompson’s personal best, set earlier this season.

In the 4×200 relay, Quincy’s foursome of Ruby Martinez, Julissa Herrejon, Sahara Smith and Cynthia Diaz finished in fifth place, with a time of two minutes, 0.27 seconds.

Among boys, Tyson Thornton qualified for regionals in two disciplines, the high jump and the javelin.

In the javelin, Thornton finished third, setting a new personal record with a throw of 162 feet, one inch.

The toss places the junior as the third-best male javelin thrower in school history, behind second-best Domingo Villarreal (166’ 4”) and record holder Brandon Ovenell, (173’4”.)

In the high jump, Thornton finished fifth with a leap of five feet, eight inches.

Earlier this season, Thornton set a new PR with a jump of five feet, 10 inches, which placed him seventh in the school’s record books.

In the 4×40 relay, the foursome of Israel Cavazos, Cyril Berndt, Caleb Williamson and Isaiah Ayala finished in sixth place, with a time of six minutes, 47.35 seconds.

The meet in Cheney will not happen at EWU, site of the state 1A meet, but at Cheney High School on Saturday.

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com