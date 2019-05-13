Posted on May 13, 2019

Track team says goodbye to Jaycee with league meet

The Quincy High School track and field team bid farewell to Jaycee Stadium with a league meet against Grandview, Ellensburg and Wapato on May 2.

Jaycee will become the home field for the middle school next year, as Quincy High School students move to a new facility on the north end of town.

Among girls, Jane Kennedy had a personal-best mark in the 800 meters, with two minutes, 25.83 seconds, good enough for second place. Bryn Heikes finished third with 2:25.92, a season-best for the junior runner.

Taylor Thomsen finished first in the discus with 101 feet, four inches, a season-best mark for the junior. She also finished second in the shot put with 33 feet, 4.5 inches.

Jacqueline Dearie finished in first place in the javelin with a personal-best mark of 105 feet, two inches. She also finished fifth in the 110-meter hurdles with 19.42 seconds, fourth in the triple jump with 29 feet, 6.5 inches, and tied for fourth in the long jump with 13 feet, 11 inches.

Avery Vander Veen finished third in the javelin with 86 feet, 11 inches. Daisy Buenrostro finished fourth with 86 feet, nine inches.

Shannon Workinger finished third in the pole vault with seven feet, six inches.

In relays, Quincy’s foursome of Xochitl Tafoya, Ashley Guadarrama, Klaritssa Cruz and Vander Veen finished in third place, with 55.02 seconds in the 4×100.

The foursome of Cynthia Diaz, Julissa Herrejon, Karla Nunez and Angelica Castillo finished third in the 4×200 with 2:03.68 minutes, followed by another Quincy team.

Irma Guzman, Nicol Ortiz, Briana Cordova and Sofia Oberhansly finished fourth with 2:03.96 minutes.

In the 4×400 relays, the foursome of Cruz, Tafoya, Heikes and Kennedy finished third with 4:41.05 minutes.

Herrejon finished fifth in the 300-meter hurdles with 56.68 seconds.

Quincy boys took the top three spots in the 200 meters, with Israel Cavazos taking first (23.74 seconds), Nathan Ortiz taking second (24.56) and Ben Williams taking third (24.77.)

Ortiz took second in the 100 meters with 12.03 seconds and Cavazos took third with 12.06.

Jalen Spence took second in the 110-meter hurdles with 17.34 minutes, a personal-best for him. He also PR’d in the 300-meter hurdles, with 42.54 seconds, good enough for second place.

Trevor Moloso finished first in the pole vault with a 13-foot leap, a personal-best for the senior.

He also took fourth in the 110-meter hurdles with 18.28 seconds. Omar Ramos took fifth place in the 1,600 meters with 4:55.19 minutes, a personal-best for him.

Gonzalo Birrueta took fifth in the 3,200 meters with 11.24.63 minutes.

In relays, the foursome of Carmelo Martinez, Ortiz, Williams and Cavazos finished first in the 4×100 with 44.66 seconds. The foursome of Isaiah Ayala, Ortiz, Ramos and Martinez finished third in the 4×400 relay with 3.42.27 seconds.

In the javelin, Pablo Mariscal finished tied for third with Grandview’s Joseph Arevalo, with a toss of 125 feet, six inches.

In the high jump, Mariscal also finished fifth in the long jump with 18 feet, two inches, and fourth in the triple jump, with a personal-best leap of 38 feet, 5.5 inches.

Aidan Heikes finished third with five feet and four inches. In the pole vault, Heikes finished third with 11 feet, six inches.

By Sebastian Moraga, sports@qvpr.com

Pablo Mariscal competes for Quincy in the javelin throw at the last scheduled varsity high school track and field meet at Jaycee Stadium.

Photo by Sebastian Moraga/Post-Register