Posted on Mar 19, 2017 in Sports

Track team shakes off snow at Ephrata Ice Breaker meet

Still feeling the effects of a tough winter and thrilled at the simple sight of green grass underfoot, several track teams including the Jacks, gathered in Ephrata for the Ice Breaker meet.

Loaded with youth, the Jacks took the first meet of the season as a chance to shake off the rust, the snowflakes and the nerves.

“We are going to learn a lot today,” coach David Stoddard said. “A lot.”

And learn they did, but in between lessons, they managed to set some good marks.

Riley McIntyre and Carlos Solorio finished second and third in the triple jump. McIntyre’s leap measured 39 feet 1.5 inches, while Solorio landed at 35 feet, 11.5 inches. Solorio also finished sixth in the javelin with a throw of 127 feet.

Ben Williams finished fourth in the 20 meters with a time of 25.93 seconds. Nathan Ortiz finished sixth with a time of 26.04 seconds. Williams also finished sixth in the 100 meters with a time of 12.50 seconds and Ortiz finished seventh in the 400 meters with a time of 57.51 seconds.

Diego Hernandez finished fourth in the discus with a throw of 108 feet, seven inches. He also finished fourth in the shot put with a throw of 39 feet and 6.75 inches.

Ruby Martinez finished fourth in the 40 meters with a time of one minute 10.04 seconds.

Cynthia Diaz finished fifth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of one minute, and 65 hundredths of a second. Ashlyn Rosenberger finished sixth in the 100-meter hurdles with 21.58 seconds. Abby Thompson finished eighth with 22 seconds. Diaz also finished ninth in the triple jump with a leap of 27 feet five inches.

Oswaldo Perez finished fifth in the 800 meters with two minutes, 21.76 seconds, and seventh in the 1,600 meters with 5:18.13 minutes.

Atalee Gregg finished eighth in the 400 with 1:13.73 minutes.

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com