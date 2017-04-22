Posted on Apr 22, 2017 in Sports

Trip to Cashmere pays off for Quincy track and field team

They picked grit over glamour, cramps over corsages and it paid off.

A small contingent of Quincy Track and Field athletes made the trip to this town located in the very center of the state, and made history, both the school kind and the personal kind, while passing on attending prom.

Brynn Heikes became the new record-holder for Quincy High School in the 1,500-meter race.

The school record was “the only other thing I was going off of,” Heikes said. Quincy doesn’t do the 1,500-meter race, so no one has PRs to beat.

She also PR’d in the 800 meters, finishing with a time of two minutes, 33.06 seconds, good enough for sixth place.

Heikes finished second with five minutes, 18.36 seconds behind Deer Park’s Moria Duenich, who finished the race in four minutes, 51.08 seconds.

The runner-up theme repeated itself at the track on Bulldog Field. Besides Heikes, Mashayla Schaapman also finished second in one of her disciplines.

Schaapman finished second in the shot put, with a throw of 35 feet, 9.50 inches, a new personal record for the senior.

In the discus, Schaapman finished fourth with a throw of 98 feet, 11 inches.

The second place at the shot put bothered Schaapman little. She came in to Cashmere as the second seed, so to leave the same way is no problem.

“I did as well as I thought I would because the girl in first was throwing a PR of 38 (feet) and that’s three feet more than me.”

She did want to do a little better for herself, though, she added. She got a PR, but the holy grail remains breaking the school record, 36 feet, six inches, set in 1999.

“(I’m) so close that it’s irritating,” Schaapman said.

Cyril Berndt finished second in his heat, eighth overall, in the 800 meters, with a time of two minutes, 10.25 seconds.

Berndt led for most of the first lap before being overcome by Pierson Jones of Naches Valley.

“I started out really fast, I wanted to get a good, hard start. Got to the cutoff and I was in first,” Berndt said.

He finished the first lap in 1:01, or 61 seconds.

“It was really fast, but it also drains you a lot. My best before this was a 2:12, which is an average of 1:06. A 1:01 really takes away from the second lap.”

He took almost 10 full seconds longer to finish the second lap.

His legs got tired, Berndt said, and that allowed Jones to overcome him. Nevertheless, he will try to continue taking fast starts.

“I want to see if I can get a 61 followed by a 62 or a 63, instead of a 68,” he said.

The spike from one lap to another pales in comparison to the spike experienced by pole vaulter Trevor Moloso.

Moloso, who PR’d in the pole vault with a 10-foot jump, spiked his calf with his cleats, in mid-jump.

Taped up and determined, Moloso jumped again, ultimately ending in a three-way tie for sixth place.

“It feels really good to PR finally,” he said. “I have had this 9(-foot) 6(-inch) mark since freshman year.”

Now his calf has a mark that he will carry for a while, too.

“It’s fine,” he says. “It’s not going to change anything. I’ll just throw a little Band-Aid

on it.”

He has bigger things to worry about than an involuntary tattoo.

“Coach wants me at 11-6,” he says of the mark he hopes to reach in pole vault. “It would be nice, but I’m just looking at 11 now.”

The group of nine athletes put on a good team effort at Cashmere’s invite, head coach David Stoddard said.

“They competed hard and got some good marks,” he said. “It was a good day.”

The string of second-places is nothing worth over-analyzing much, Stoddard hinted.

“It’s midseason,” he said. “It’s where we want to be. Everybody is working hard.”

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com