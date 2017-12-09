Posted on Dec 9, 2017

Turning peer pressure into opportunities: Column

By Sandy Zavala

As impervious as my husband and I have been toward societal pressures to “be like the Joneses,” peer pressure still plays a role in the lives of our kids. Whether we like it or not, our children will be surrounded by other children whose parents do not hold similar values. That is a frightening prospect, one which we reject, yet must recognize, to remain vigilant in guiding our children’s lives. To deftly impress our vision of the world upon our children, we must examine how peer pressure that contradicts our worldview can be utilized to reinforce our parenting goals and provide our precious “mini-mes” with the tools they need to succeed.

Let’s look at the definition of peer pressure and explore how a parent can make it work for them. According to the American Heritage Dictionary, peer pressure is defined as “pressure from one’s peers to behave in a manner similar or acceptable to them.” Of course, to most parents, we renounce what our children’s peers have deemed is appropriate behavior for our child. Nor do we take stock in what those children perceive as extensions of their own parents’ beliefs. As adults we build metaphorical villages and support systems for our children based on our unique preferences and personalities. Those peers that inadvertently become part of their “villages” because they are classmates, or participate in the same sports and activities, provide opportunities to navigate and diffuse real-world differences.

A 2004 Harvard and Dartmouth research study that examined MRI brain activity in 17 male teenagers found that participants more effectively recalled information in association to socially relevant queues. When study participants described these individuals, the most vivid impressions were recalled within social contexts. When asked to recall physical descriptions that were based on neutral criteria learned in social isolation, memories were nebulous. MRIs demonstrated that the social center of the brain, or dorsomedial prefrontal cortex, was highly activated during memory recall acquired within social settings. These memories were easier to retrieve, more vibrant and less inclined to fade over time. The significance of this is astounding. We’ve long understood that adults suffering from memory loss can stave off the effects of dementia by increasing social activity. Parents, along with teachers and educators, can transform some of childhood’s more contentious social experiences into self-empowerment that can be applied to many of life’s challenges. According to Matthew D. Liberman, a neuroscientist at the University of California, such research suggests that socially motivated learning and memory “can be called on to process and store the information learned at school – potentially giving students access to a range of untapped mental powers.”

Instead of diving toward overprotective tendencies, we can encourage our children to turn peer pressure into opportunities. The big bad boogie man of peer pressure, where your child’s non-reading classmate attempts to diminish his or her love of reading, is an opportunity for your reader to share how wonderful books can be. Your reader can motivate that non-reading classmate by explaining how similar the video game adventures they enjoy are to the books they love. Crack open a favorite book and read some attention-grabbing passages to those video game devotees. When athletically gifted classmates attempt to overshadow your child’s budding physical coordination, tell your child to ask them to teach them their moves, then practice together. If the short-hairdo crowd asks your child about his non-conformist hairstyle, have your child tell them a rollicking tale where the hairstyle itself is unimportant but the “whys” behind it are.

Social learning dictates that the information your child acquires within these contexts is sure to stay with them longer and provide them with the satisfaction of turning a potentially stressful event into a self-validating one. Let’s use differences to build each other up instead of tearing each other down. The world will become a better place for it.

Sandy Zavala is a former health care researcher, counselor and social worker. She lives in Quincy with her family.