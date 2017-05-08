Posted on May 8, 2017 in Community

Two students from Quincy to attend FBLA nationals

The Golden State will have hues of green-and-gold this summer.

Two students from Quincy, Tyler Wurl and Hunter Harrington, will visit Anaheim, Calif., to attend the national convention of the Future Business Leaders of America.

The convention will take place June 27-July 3.

The top four students at the state competitions qualify for nationals. Harrington finished fifth in his competition – Introduction to Business Procedures at the state FBLA convention in Spokane two weekends ago – and will travel as an alternate of sorts.

“A lot of them qualify multiple times, and so they have to choose,” Quincy FBLA adviser Ross Kondo said of national participants. Having to choose one competition opens slots for fifth-place finishers like Harrington to compete, Kondo said.

Wurl finished third in his competition – Computer Networking Concepts – and will compete in California.

“I expected to do pretty good, but I didn’t expect to do that good,” Wurl said.

The competition consists of a timed battery of questions. Both Wurl and Harrington had to take the test at Regionals to qualify for State and at State to qualify for Nationals.

Wurl said he prepared by studying online, visiting websites like Lynda.com, which offers instructional videos on software, business and creative skills. He also watched instructional videos on YouTube, to learn more about something that is clearly his passion.

“When I go over to his house, he’s got a bunch of computer monitors set up,” Harrington said of Wurl, who wants to be a computer technology consultant when he enters the workforce.

“He wouldn’t say it because he is more humble, but he’s good with technology,” Harrington added.

A sample question from Wurl’s test might read like, “What type of connector is on an Ethernet,” Wurl said. “They are not very friendly questions.”

Harrington said he prepared by taking practice tests, made available by the state FBLA organization’s website. His tasks include dissecting and analyzing business documents and their grammar.

“They would give me a sentence and tell me, ‘All right, what is wrong with that sentence, could you punctuate it better?’ They would describe a business document and give me some option as to which (kind) it was.”

Harrington wants to work in the fitness industry when he enters the workforce, perhaps as a gym owner or a personal trainer.

“Being able to have a little bit of knowledge of the business world would help me to be able to market myself and make a successful business around it,” said Harrington, who first knew FBLA adviser Kondo as a wrestling coach.

“I knew this was the club he was an adviser to, and so I was like, ‘OK, I’ll join it.’ And I kind of grew into it.”

That decision he made in his freshman year has him and Wurl traveling to sunny Anaheim, where, of course, there will be fun things to do when not at the convention.

“The Seattle Mariners will be in town when we are there, so we will go to a game,” Harrington said.

Besides the time at the stadium, the two have high hopes for their trip, saying they want to learn a lot about the business world from people who have experienced its ups and downs.

“I would like to go, meet some people and build relationships; see a lot of things I don’t know about and gain knowledge about them,” Wurl said.

Kondo had high praise for the work ethic of the two students.

“When kids put in the time, they sure do well,” Kondo said.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com