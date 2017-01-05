Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 5, 2017 in Sports

Two more triumphs for Quincy boys’ wrestling



The winning streak for the Quincy Jacks’ boys wrestling team hit three, with wins against league rival East Valley and nonleague foe Cascade last week.

The wins will likely give the Jacks a confidence boost as they prepare for a trip to Vashon Island for the vaunted The Rock invitational tournament today.

Last week, the Jacks wrestled both the Kodiaks and Red Devils, with the squad from Quincy trouncing both visitors. The Jacks beat East Valley-Yakima 57-15 and the Kodiaks 54-19.

Against East Valley, Quincy’s Geo Garcia beat Blaze Wilhelm at 152 lbs., 10-4. Tanner Wallace won by forfeit at 160 lbs., and Victor Tafoya defeated the Red Devils’ Wyatt Bronkhorst 8-6 at 170 lbs.

The first pin of the night came at 182 lbs., with the Jacks’ Ray Robinson beating Dillon Turner with a second-round pin. Jerry Hodges of Quincy outpointed Alexis Martinez at 195 lbs., 14-8. Ruben Vargas pinned the Red Devils’ 220-pounder Jared Simpson in the first round.

The first East Valley points came on the board at the 285-pounders’ matchup. The Red Devils’ Allen Castillo pinned Miguel German in the second round, leaving matters 27-6 for Quincy. The Jacks responded with two consecutive pins. First, 106-pounder Jose Buenrostro pinned Abel Gomez in the first round and 113-pounder Daniel Cruz pinned Ivan Lugo in the first, as well.

Then East Valley won two matches, with 120-pounder Michael Miller outpointing Jesus Buenrostro at 120 lbs., 13-3, and Stephen Nugent defeating Quincy’s Miguel Ramirez at 126 lbs. by tech fall 16-0.

The matchup ended with Quincy’s Raul Barajas pinning James Schirschligt in the first round of their 132-lb. clash, Brian Guadarrama of Quincy winning by forfeit at 138 lbs., and Devon Salcedo pinning East Valley’s Osvaldo Lopez at 138 lbs., with two seconds to go in the first round.

“We did good,” Wallace said. “We worked on a lot of different things with the coaches that they saw from weeks before. That’s all we did that week: Neutral position, top riding, we worked on that, and prepared for everything we thought they were going to be. It was a strong performance by us, keeping ahead of the game and knowing what to do.”

Then, the Jacks faced off with a nonleague opponent, the Caribou Trail League’s Cascade Kodiaks of Leavenworth, a 1A school.

Wallace started off the matchup with a first-round pin of Cascade’s Isai Claros at 160 lbs. Tafoya outpointed Josue Claros 3-0 at 170 lbs. Robinson lost by pin in the second round to 182-pounder Quin Ashcraft, and Hodges lost 9-3 to Cascade’s Tre Smith at 195 lbs.

Vargas pinned Arthur Drake of Cascade in the third round at 220 lbs. German lost by pin in the first round to Hunter Reinhart at 285 lbs. Jose Buenrostro lost by majority 9-0 to Axel Martinez at 106 lbs.

After that, aided by three forfeits, the evening belonged to Quincy.

First, Cruz pinned Cascade’s Avery Jacobson at 113 lbs. Jesus Buenrostro pinned Jesus Sandoval at 120 lbs. in the second round. Then came three Cascade forfeits, followed by a 6-1 victory of Salcedo over Daniel Claros at

145 lbs., and a second round pin by Quincy’s Geo Garcia over D’Andre Vazquez at 152 lbs.

Next up is The Rock, a tournament to which Quincy arrived having three good showings in a row: the doubleheader against Cascade and East Valley, and the tournament in Cashmere, which saw the Jacks finish third.

“We are hoping that will stay with us and keep us pumped for Vashon,” Wallace said of the tournament, famous for its custom to give gold-painted rocks as trophies and in place of medals.

“It’s cheap on their part but it’s a pretty cool little souvenir,” said Wallace, who has participated twice before in the tournament.

Vashon will be the first tournament of the year for Quincy heavyweight Rey Rubio, who is finally eligible after a month of waiting.

At Vashon the goal is not only a good showing on the scoreboard and the mat, but also when the matches are over.

“The sportsmanship award is another one we like to get,” Wallace said. “Makes us feel like we are being good people and good role models.”

At Vashon Island, tough customers and perennial Mat Classic standouts like Montesano and Sultan await, alongside CWAC foes like Zillah.

Wrestling starts at 10 a.m. today.

Next up on the calendar is the alumni dual Friday evening, and then a league matchup against Wapato Jan. 5 at home, followed by a road trip to Othello Jan. 10 and Prosser Jan. 12.

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com.