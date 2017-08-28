Posted on Aug 28, 2017

Two years after fires snuffed out summer, renaissance is complete for Lake Chelan

To Mike Cooney, the answer is simple: We will never forget, he says.

The date was Aug. 15, the year was 2015, and the images were indelible. Lake Chelan, one of the top vacation spots in Central Washington, lost half of its summer season to wildfires and smoke. The sight of tourists splashing on the lake was replaced by the sight of tankers flying overhead and spraying neighborhoods in Chelan with fire retardant.

Instead of watching sand castles grow, people watched homes and fruit packing sheds torn to pieces from the heat and the flames. Events like high school reunions had to happen in the dark because the town had no electricity.

It’s been two years, almost to the day, but Chelan is back up on its feet again, says Cooney, owner of the downtown coffee shop The Vogue and the city’s mayor since December of that year.

“We have come back very strong,” he said. “In a way, we have all moved on, all who owned shops downtown. As soon as the fires cleared around Labor Day of ‘15, people started coming over.”

What followed was an intense campaign to let people know that Chelan was ailing, but open for visitors.

“We all have our own individual stories about how people were coming to town to spend money and help us rebound,” Cooney said.

The result of that, Cooney said, is that Chelan downtown remains vibrant.

“I don’t think there’s one vacancy downtown right now,” he said. “Lots of people are looking for commercial storefronts in Chelan and they keep striking out.”

Shops like Cooney’s are enjoying “our strongest summer in 13 years,” he said, despite two weeks of Canadian smoke filling the skies.

Despite its reputation as a posh spot, Lake Chelan has something to offer everybody, says Cooney.

“We have everything from tent camping, vacation rentals, lodges, and hotels,” he said. “As far as travel goes, it’s a heck of a great place.”

Prices run the gamut, he says, from $35 in a campground to $300 per night on one of the swankier resorts at the edge of the water.

Traffic can be tricky, with empty spots rare to find, he said, but the city is working on it to improve vehicular flow. Traffic is also heavy on the lake, with more boats and jetskis than usual, he added.

What people perhaps don’t know, Cooney added, is that Chelan is slowly becoming a year-round destination, which was not the case in the early part of the 2000s. Events like Winterfest, which closes down the entirety of the town’s main street downtown, are attracting more and more tourist during the colder months.

Chelan in the winter and fall is not the boomtown it is when the sun is out, but it’s more popular than it was.

Summer, of course, still runs the show.

With two city-owned parks with swimming areas on the lake’s shore -Don Morse Park and Lakeside Park, the popularity of the lake, one of the deepest in the nation, remains unparalleled.

“The parks are full to the brim every weekend,” he said. “We try hard as a city to provide public access to the lake.”

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com