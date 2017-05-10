Posted on May 10, 2017 in Sports

Unified Soccer brings the joy of the game to QHS

Regardless of the wins and the losses, it was a triumph.

A triumph for those who attended and for those who

played. Those who attended made new friends, and those

who played made new memories.

The Quincy Unified Soccer team hosted its lone home

tournament of the 2017 season last Saturday at Jaycee

Stadium. The games mattered, to be sure, but not nearly as much

as playing the game, having fun and showing yourself that

when it comes to sticking a round ball inside a rectangular

net, you’re no square. Able-bodied players

(known as partners) and intellectually challenged players

(referred to as athletes) chased a soccer ball around

for hours, showing a mix of sportsmanship and competitiveness

throughout the games. Teams from Moses Lake,

Othello, Wenatchee, Ephrata and Quincy played in a

round-robin format, with games lasting about 20 minutes

each. Quincy lost to Othello and Ephrata but beat Wenatchee,

and scored at least two goals in all three games.

One of those goals belonged to Roberto Mireles,

an athlete who celebrated the way the pros sometimes do,

by doing his version of “the airplane,” arms extended to

the side and running at full speed.

Clara Valencia, another athlete, scored a goal as well.

And if scoring goals was fun, stopping them was not

too bad, either.

“It’s been really fun,” said Quincy Unified Soccer goalie

Laurisa Mullings, a first-year athlete. “Meeting new friends

and stuff, and stopping those goals.”

Mullings said she chose to be the goalie, for reasons that

have to do less with soccer and more with chess.

“I like stopping stuff,” she said. “I like to call it, like, I’m

defending the queen and I’m the knight in shining armor.”

Braguely Cruz and Jennifer Quiñones are first-year partners

at Quincy Unified Soccer.

“I wanted to try something new,” Quiñones said. Teammate

Cruz decided to do it because of Quiñones’ involvement.

Cruz had similar reasons to Quiñones’. She just wanted

to see what it was like.

“I liked it a lot, so I’m going to do it next year for

sure,” she said.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com