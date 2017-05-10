Unified Soccer brings the joy of the game to QHS
Regardless of the wins and the losses, it was a triumph.
A triumph for those who attended and for those who
played. Those who attended made new friends, and those
who played made new memories.
The Quincy Unified Soccer team hosted its lone home
tournament of the 2017 season last Saturday at Jaycee
Stadium. The games mattered, to be sure, but not nearly as much
as playing the game, having fun and showing yourself that
when it comes to sticking a round ball inside a rectangular
net, you’re no square. Able-bodied players
(known as partners) and intellectually challenged players
(referred to as athletes) chased a soccer ball around
for hours, showing a mix of sportsmanship and competitiveness
throughout the games. Teams from Moses Lake,
Othello, Wenatchee, Ephrata and Quincy played in a
round-robin format, with games lasting about 20 minutes
each. Quincy lost to Othello and Ephrata but beat Wenatchee,
and scored at least two goals in all three games.
One of those goals belonged to Roberto Mireles,
an athlete who celebrated the way the pros sometimes do,
by doing his version of “the airplane,” arms extended to
the side and running at full speed.
Clara Valencia, another athlete, scored a goal as well.
And if scoring goals was fun, stopping them was not
too bad, either.
“It’s been really fun,” said Quincy Unified Soccer goalie
Laurisa Mullings, a first-year athlete. “Meeting new friends
and stuff, and stopping those goals.”
Mullings said she chose to be the goalie, for reasons that
have to do less with soccer and more with chess.
“I like stopping stuff,” she said. “I like to call it, like, I’m
defending the queen and I’m the knight in shining armor.”
Braguely Cruz and Jennifer Quiñones are first-year partners
at Quincy Unified Soccer.
“I wanted to try something new,” Quiñones said. Teammate
Cruz decided to do it because of Quiñones’ involvement.
Cruz had similar reasons to Quiñones’. She just wanted
to see what it was like.
“I liked it a lot, so I’m going to do it next year for
sure,” she said.
By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com