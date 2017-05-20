Posted on May 20, 2017 in Opinion

Unleashed dogs in Quincy threaten safety: Letter to the editor

In August 2016, when I was seven months pregnant, I was walking my leashed dog in Southwest Quincy when he was attacked by two unleashed dogs. Thankfully, my dog survived with minimal physical injury, but the incident was terrifying. It was difficult to feel safe walking my dog after that.

On May 10, 2017, our family cat was viciously attacked and killed by a loose dog in our own yard. Understandably, our family is saddened and disturbed by this savage event.

I am concerned for the safety of my 7-month-old baby as well as my dog. I see dogs wandering around town, unleashed, uncollared and unsupervised. My mom and I walk through Southwest Quincy regularly with my baby and my dog, and we have encountered off-leash dogs on numerous occasions.

Just a few days ago, two unleashed dogs without collars wandered into our yard. Since our cat was killed, I haven’t felt safe taking my baby out in our own yard for fear that a potentially vicious dog may enter our property. I haven’t let my own dog out for the past week without supervision. While he is well-trained, I don’t trust that he is safe from attack, even in his own yard.

I urge all dog owners in Quincy to keep their dogs from wandering through the neighborhoods unsupervised and off-leash. There are vulnerable, defenseless children playing, as well as animals who cannot protect themselves from a dog attack. If you see dogs wandering through the streets, please call Animal Control. Do your part to prevent disturbing occurrences like the ones my pets have endured.

Megan K. Higgins,

Quincy