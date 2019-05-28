Posted on May 28, 2019

UW Marching Band to play thank-you concert in Quincy

The University of Washington’s Husky Marching Band will perform a “Thank You Celebration” at Quincy High School on

June 2.

Last November, one of the buses carrying the UW Husky Marching Band had an accident near George on its way to Pullman for the Apple Cup. Dozens of people turned up at George Elementary to shelter and feed UW students stranded after the crash.

The celebration seeks to help UW thank the Quincy Valley community for its help in the crash’s aftermath, and it will include a performance by the university’s band, remarks by UW President Ana Mari Cauce, a video message from UW Athletics, and a free barbecue afterward.

The celebration will begin at 3 p.m.

Post-Register Staff