Posted on Feb 12, 2018

Vantage Data Centers receives OK from Ecology

The Vantage Data Centers operation in Quincy has received approval from the Washington Department of Ecology for a change to its air permit issued by the department that allows for potential growth at the data center.

The approval from DOE in December allows construction and operation of 17 backup generators at the site, which is at 2101 M St. NE.

A hearing on the requested change was held in Quincy and hosted by DOE on July 12, 2017. At the time, Vantage had five of the 17 permitted 3-megawatt generators in place. They were installed from 2013 to 2014. According to the approval order from DOE, 12 more of the same diesel generators may be installed in phases as Vantage adds customers at the Quincy facility.

As of Monday, there were no known plans for Vantage to add to its Quincy facility.

“We have a permit in place, so we could expand,” but there are no plans to expand at the moment, said Mark Peterson, site operations manager for Vantage Data Centers in Quincy, on Feb. 5.

The DOE approval document lists air pollutants and potential emissions from the 17 generator engines. It also states: “The project, if constructed and operated as herein required, will be in accordance with applicable rules and regulations … and the operation thereof, at the location proposed, will not emit pollutants in concentrations that will endanger public health.”

The document goes on to describe the best available control technology that must be used in the proposed project, including Tier 2 engines and ultra-low sulfur diesel fuel. Operating limitations include the number of hours the generators may run and the gallons of fuel they may consume.

The document also notes that two pollutants, diesel engine exhaust particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide, exceed the Acceptable Source Impact Level as defined in Chapter 173-460 WAC. But Ecology reviewed the health risks and concluded that they are “acceptable as defined in WAC 173-460-090(7).”

On its website, the company promotes its facilities and services, including data centers in Santa Clara, Calif., and Ashburn, Va., and says its 68-acre campus in Quincy provides a low cost of operation for its customers and room for expansion, with the capacity for four additional data centers.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com