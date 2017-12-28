Posted on Dec 28, 2017

Varsity players to host youth basketball camp

The Quincy Youth Basketball Camp comes to one of Quincy’s shiny new gymnasiums this January, with varsity hoopsters teaching the hardwood stars of tomorrow the essentials of the sport.

Students grades K-6 are welcome at this camp, which will be hosted by varsity players from both the girls’ and the boys’ teams at QHS, said Cory Medina, the girls’ varsity basketball coach.

Both Medina and his boys’ team counterpart Wade Petersen will coach the campers, as well.

The camp runs all four weekends in January, Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27.

As part of the price of admission ($15, due the first day of camp) campers get a ticket to watch the Quincy Jacks game scheduled for Jan. 27. The first 100 campers get their own basketball as well.

Mountain View Elementary’s new gym will be the site of the camp. One of the amenities of the new gym at MVES is the adjustable basketball hoops, which makes it work well for younger players.

The camp will be split into three separate sessions, the first one for grades K-2, the second one for grades 3-4 and the third one for grades 5-6.

Students will learn basic skills. First session students will be taught things like how to dribble, how to hold the ball, and will play games to get them interested in the sport, Medina said. The first session is ideal for children who have never played before.

Second session students will learn more advanced dribbling and moving techniques. The second session is ideal for children who have played basketball at recess, but not on a team and “only sort of know how to play,” the registration sheet stated.

Third session students will actually have the chance to play basketball games against their peers.The third session is best suited for children who have been on a team before and who have an understanding of how to play.

Session 1 starts at 9 a.m. Session 2 starts at 10 a.m. and Session 3 starts at 11 a.m.

Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 6.

To learn more, contact Medina at 509-289-0568 or cmedina@qsd.wednet.edu.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com