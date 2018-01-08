Posted on Jan 8, 2018

Vehicle plows into school on New Year’s Eve

A 24-year-old man identified as Jose Farías Martinez is suspected of having driven a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee into Pioneer Elementary School minutes before 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, Quincy Chief of Police Kieth Siebert said.

Martinez, a resident of George, will face charges of driving under the influence, two counts of hit-and-run and one count of property damage. He turned himself in and was released after being questioned by the police, Siebert said.

Charges have been filed with the Grant County Prosecutor’s Office, Siebert added.

“According to the report, he hit another car before the school,” Siebert said, adding that the driver of the car hit the school, backed up and fled the scene on foot, as did one more occupant, another male. A second male has been contacted and denies being in the vehicle, Siebert said, but he faces no charges.

Nobody was hurt in the incident, Siebert said.

The school had workers at the site just hours after the crash to clean up and remove damaged parts of the wall, which is on the north side of the school library, facing directly out to Third Avenue SE. The workers then boarded up the hole.

The school opened on schedule on Jan. 2, the first day after the winter break. Students returned to their classes without disruption, said Principal Alesha Porter, and the library was useable also.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com