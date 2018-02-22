Posted on Feb 22, 2018

Victor Tafoya takes fifth place at Mat Classic

Victor walked away a victor in Tacoma.

Victor Tafoya, a 12th grader from Quincy, closed his wrestling career with a win at the state wrestling tournament last Saturday, finishing fifth thanks to a hard-fought 4-2 win over Centralia’s Tristen Dickey.

“It’s something I wanted for so long and now I have it,” Tafoya said, “It’s really exciting. It’s not the place that I wanted but I worked hard for it, and top-five, that’s not bad.”

After the win, Tafoya said he was proud of his accomplishment, but was probably done wrestling.

“I’m going to hang ‘em up,” he said. “Four years and I got what I wanted, being at the Dome. That’s always been my dream and it’s time to chase other dreams.”

The last tournament of Tafoya’s prep career began in fine style, with two consecutive wins qualifying him for the semifinals. First, he beat Hockinson’s Colton Wheeler, 4-2, and then Franklin Pierce’s Gavin Potteiger 2-1. A tight loss, 2-0, in semis against eventual state runner-up Carson Northwind of Toppenish dropped Tafoya to the consolation bracket.

The loss hurt Tafoya, who went on to lose again, this time a loss by pin to Cedarcrest’s Matthew Weinert, took him out of the running for third place. Weinnert went on to finish fourth. Then, he faced Dickey and despite another close match, he was able to prevail.

“My mentality was, ‘if they score, I score. If I score, I keep scoring,’” Tafoya said of his string of close matches at the Tacoma Dome.

At the end of his last match, he hugged head coach Greg Martinez and assistant coach Mike Wallace.

“Those two guys have always been on my side,” Tafoya said. “Through the tears and blood they were there for me, not yelling at me, but always there for me no matter what.”

Martinez praised Tafoya’s effort and toughness, particularly after the loss to Northwind.

“After that loss, I asked him, ‘If I had told you at the beginning of the year that you would have been in the state semifinals, would you have been happy?’ and he said yes,” Martinez said. “So I told him, ‘OK, then remember that. Now let’s go take care of business for the rest of the day.’”

Martinez said he hoped the younger wrestlers like state alternate Nate Ramirez, watching from the stands, learn from Tafoya’s journey now that the 170-pounder is done grappling.

“If you look at how he started, barely making it out of districts to state semifinalist and top-five, it’s there,” Martinez said. “It takes work, and Tafoya went to summer camps, wrestled freestyle with Tim Silvas.

If you’re willing to put in the time and the work, it happens, he said.

The junior class might make some noise next year if they are willing to put in the work like Tafoya did, Martinez added.

Names like the Buenrostro brothers and Damion Casillas and Eliseo Valdovinos might represent Quincy well in the future, the way Tafoya did at the Dome.

The goal next year is five wrestlers at state, Martinez said.

Tafoya will always remember that he ended his state tournament journey with a win, Martinez said.

“My favorite thing this weekend is, he’s had this little goofy smile. While he’s warming up for his matches, he’s enjoyed the moment,” Martinez said. “I’ll miss him.”

