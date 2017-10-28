Posted on Oct 28, 2017

Volleyball team battles to the end

The dream of a district playoff berth ended for the Quincy Lady Jacks’ volleyball team with a five-set loss to Grandview Tuesday night.

The Lady Jacks had to beat Grandview to advance to the postseason, and almost pulled it off, losing the last set 15-12.

The defeat handed the Greyhounds the playoff tickets and sent home a sweaty, bloodied group of Lady Jacks.

The Jacks won the first set 25-15, then lost their way a little bit, dropping the next two sets, 25-18 and 25-14.

The Lady Jacks came back strong and took the fourth set 25-16. In the fifth and final set, which is played to 15 points, the teams went back and forth all the way to 10-10. That’s when a Grandview run allowed the Greyhounds to pull away.

It helped the Greyhounds that Quincy standout Morgan Kleyn ripped off a nail during the fifth and decisive game.

The minor, yet bloody injury forced Kleyn to sit for a while, and the Lady Jacks could not recover from the loss of their top player. Grandview won the last set 15-12. Rosey Combs filled in and did a good job, Quincy head coach Dean Pratt said, but “she’s not Morgan. Certainly don’t want to diminish what Rosey did, but it’s unfortunate (to lose her).”

Kleyn finished with 14 kills and Ashlyn Rosenberger finished with 12.

The team did all it could to land that playoff berth, Pratt said.

“Everybody played so dang hard,” said. “It was very entertaining and very fun.”

Nevertheless, the team made some strides when compared to last season.

The Lady Jacks finished their 2017 campaign with a 6-8 overall record, 3-6 in league, which was better than their 5-9 overall record from 2016.

“I’m not going to say I’m happy with 6-8 but if you had told me at the beginning of the year that this team was going to compete this well, and where we would be, I would have said, ‘Wow, we really made some strides.”

The team showed up every day and worked hard, Pratt added. And the team is losing only two seniors this year, and adding two JV players and a transfer student next year. Standout Kleyn returns for her senior year as well. But for now, the show is over.

“The theater set up well,” Pratt said. “We just didn’t make the final curtain.”

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com