Posted on Feb 5, 2018

Wanapum Heritage Center presents ‘Patriot Nations’ exhibit

Native Americans have served in every major U.S. military encounter from the Revolutionary War to today’s conflicts in the Middle East and in higher numbers per capita than any other ethnic group, according to information on an exhibition now at a nearby venue.

“Patriot Nations: Native Americans in Our Nation’s Armed Forces” reveals the remarkable history of Native American veterans through art, photography and essay. The 16-panel exhibition documents 250 years of Native peoples’ contributions to the U.S. military.

The exhibition runs through May 8 in the Wanapum Heritage Center at 29086 State Route 243, Mattawa. The center is normally open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is always free.

“It’s so meaningful to me because it shares a story that is an important part of our history,” Lela Buck, Heritage Center director and member of the Wanapum Band, said of the exhibition. “It highlights the vital role Native Americans played in military service throughout our nation’s history. We are grateful to host ‘Patriot Nations’ and invite everyone to come and learn this history.”

“Patriot Nations” has mostly visited larger cities and communities. Having the exhibition come to the Wanapum Heritage Center near Mattawa is a great honor, Buck added.

“We’re very grateful to share this exhibition with our community,” she said.

The exhibition will include the personal stories of the Wanapum Band’s own military veterans in photographs, Buck said.

“Patriot Nations: Native Americans in Our Nation’s Armed Forces” was produced by the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian. The exhibition was made possible by the generous support of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians.

The Patriot Nations exhibition also promotes the National Native American Veterans Memorial, to be built on the National Museum of the American Indian grounds on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The National Museum of the American Indian is collaborating with the National Congress of American Indian, Native American veterans, tribal leaders, historians and cultural experts to complete the memorial by Veteran’s Day 2020. For more information about the memorial, visit AmericanIndian.si.edu/NNAVM.

By Post-Register Staff