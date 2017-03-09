Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Mar 9, 2017 in News

Warnick’s feedlot bill advances

By Post-Register Staff

OLYMPIA – A bill sponsored by Sen. Judy Warnick regarding cattle feedlots was approved by the state Senate in a 30-19 vote on Feb. 28, according to information from the Senate Republican Caucus.

Agricultural operations are exempt from state clean-air rules. Warnick’s bill would extend the exemption to feedlots.

“I think this is a good compromise bill which balances the rights of our cattle producers with environmental concerns, although I am disappointed with the final vote,” said Warnick, R-Moses Lake, who represents Legislative District 13 and chairs the Senate Agriculture, Water, Trade and Economic Development Committee. “Other agricultural activities are exempt from these kinds of regulations, so this adjustment to state law makes sense. We are still ensuring best practices to keep our environment clean and providing a transparent process when a violation occurs. I wish we would have seen more bipartisan support for this common sense legislation.”

Cattle operations are still required to adhere to state Department of Ecology rules regarding dust control. The legislation would require that violations be clearly documented with evidence, setting a higher bar than current practice, according to the caucus.

Senate Bill 5196 now goes to the House of Representatives for consideration.