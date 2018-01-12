Posted on Jan 12, 2018

Weary Quincy girls hoops team drops two

The draining combo of back-to-back road games coupled with a long bus ride to Selah right after a three-hour long youth camp conspired to add two losses to the Quincy Lady Jacks’ ledger last weekend.

The girls played Ephrata on the road Jan. 6 and lost 59-14. Then, the next day, the girls traveled to Selah and dropped a game against the hosts, 77-15. A tired Jack squad fought hard in the first half but only scored two points in the second half against the Vikings.

“Selah’s a really good team,” head coach Cory Medina said. “I was happy we got 13 points in the first half and I thought we were going to continue with that, but I think we just got tired.”

The team was pretty pumped up for the game against Ephrata, Medina said.

“The game against Ephrata had a lot of emotion to it and that was hard for the girls,” Medina said. They got really pumped up and excited, instead of playing it calm. It’s understandable, they want to do really well, especially after having a good game against Toppenish.”

Despite the lopsided score against Selah, the first team they play twice this year, the team has improved in certain areas, like their basketball I.Q., Medina said.

“They knew what Selah was going to run and how to adjust to it,” Medina said. “When they switched, they knew how to adjust to it, what to switch it to and how to handle it. It’s just a matter of execution now.”

Before the game against Selah, the team talked about having poise and remaining under control, in order to avoid the jitters that came prior to the Ephrata game, Medina said.

“Letting the game come to you,” Medina said. “Not trying to force it. It’s funny but every time we play Ephrata, the girls get pumped up.”

The team will be more in control of its emotions when they play Ephrata next, Medina said, adding he would be surprised if the emotion gets the best out of his girls again when it comes time to play the archrivals, this time at home, Feb. 2.

Against Ephrata, Corina Cervantes had six points, Hailey McKee had three points and four rebounds, and Ivania Chavez, who jammed her finger in the first half, had three points, five steals and four rebounds. Avery Vander Veen had two points and two assists. Bryonna Gray had one steal and two rebounds. Jackie Garces had five rebounds, Gabby Arroyo had three, Jasmine Benitez had two rebounds. Jacqueline Dearie and Pamela Barajas had one apiece.

Against Selah, Gray had five points and two steals, Chavez had four points and three rebounds,

Cervantes and Dearie had two points each. Vander Veen had two points, four assists, and a rebound against the Selah Vikings.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com