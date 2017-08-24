Posted on Aug 24, 2017

Wedding: Yeates – Crowther

Katelin Jill Crowther of Richfield, Utah, and Brett Evert Yeates, of Quincy, were married Aug. 11, 2017, in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Manti Temple in Manti, Utah.

Katelin is the daughter of Brian and Sharmi Crowther, of Richfield, Utah. She is a 2014 graduate of Richfield High School and is currently attending BYU-Idaho, studying Recreational Therapy in Rexburg, Idaho.

Brett Evert Yeates is the son of Carl and Mickie Yeates, of Quincy. He is a 2014 graduate of Quincy High School and is attending BYU-Idaho, studying Automotive Mechanical Engineering.

A reception was held in Richfield, Utah, following the wedding, and an open house in Quincy is planned for Aug. 26, 2017, at 7 p.m. at the Yeates’ residence.

Bridal attendants were her cousin Kaycia Barben, Mallory Burge, Marisa Coburn, and Veronica Lockyer.

The groom’s attendants were Trey Petersen, Carter Bushman, Porter Hodges and Darren Hodges.

The couple plan to live in Rexburg, Idaho.