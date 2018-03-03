Posted on Mar 3, 2018

Weed district gets a new board member

Farmers around Quincy may have to be more vigilant about noxious weeds on their property this year, as Weed District No. 1’s board is planning for more efficient work on problem patches.

At Grant County Weed District No. 1’s annual meeting on Feb. 15, the board voted in a new member, discussed budget questions and the continuous struggle against noxious weeds.

Board member Dave Hoersch said the district has a long history as the first one in the state. The district has Quincy at its center but does not include land within the city limits. The district extends about 12 miles from east to west and about eight miles from north to south, down to Road 5 NW.

First off in the meeting, Ryan Van Dyke was voted in as a board member.

“No turning back,” Van Dyke said, jokingly.

“No turning back now,” Hoersch said to the new board member, “you’re on.”

Van Dyke will fill out the remaining two years of the term of Jim Buys, who recently left the board. Van Dyke’s appointment completes the three-member board. The other board member is Ben Simmons, and the district’s weed inspector is John Hoersch, the sole employee of the district. Those four were the only district members in attendance on Feb. 15.

It was proposed and approved that Dave Hoersch continue as president.

They discussed the official weed list for the district, which names about 115 noxious weeds, and went into a policy discussion about how best to address weed patches, each recalling encountering serious patches of weeds over the years and what was done about them. They discussed processes, how and when to post notices on noxious weeds and requiring landowners to act and control the problem.

The board members said they want the district to be more efficient in confronting weed problems than was typical of last year.

The board officially approved the weed list, the same as last year’s.

Assessment rates and budgeting was then discussed. There was some concern about how much money to keep in an emergency fund. The board then tabled the topic of assessment rates, pending some data collection, but assessments were expected to be the same as last year unless the district acreage total was reduced.

The board also discussed office equipment, specifically the laptop and printer, and the purchase of a power weeding tool for the inspector’s use.

Compensation for the inspector was also discussed. John Hoersch has been on the job for about 18 months, and the board members appeared to be in agreement that he should be given a raise, but they wanted to collect some data and decide in their March meeting.

By Dave Burgess, news@qvpr.com