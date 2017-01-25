Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 25, 2017 in Sports

Weekend camp for littlest hoopsters picks up interest in Quincy

First-graders and second-graders have a new hangout place this winter.

A basketball camp exclusively for them has opened at Quincy High School on Saturdays, and will continue until late February at least.

Jeremy McCreary, who helped organize the camp, said the main goal of the camp is for children to have fun. If they are having fun, they are going to want to practice by themselves, with no need for grown-ups to prod them into grabbing the orange ball.

The camp is free, and looking for sponsors, McCreary said. One of the things they would like to purchase for later on in the camp is age-appropriate hoops.

The children aren’t learning shooting yet, but at some point this winter they will.

Right now, the camp has 52 participants, with the last camp welcoming 28 of them into Quincy High School.

“My goal is to have 60 registrations and 50 kids in the gym every Saturday,” said McCreary, who enlisted the help of former Washington Husky hoops player J.D. Taylor and Taylor’s business Elite Hoops camps and clinics, to do the teaching.

“It’s always been a goal of mine to get Quincy youth sports, at least basketball; get the numbers improved,” McCreary said. “If I’m going to run a camp, I’m going to get someone who does it for a living. And he’s doing it for free, too, so that works out great.”

Skills taught include the movement of the basketball, as well as simple conditioning games like jumping over small obstacles. Taylor “knows how to make it fun,” McCreary said, knowing the psychology of a child that age.

“If we just throw them in games, they will just chase the ball around a little bit, kind of like in soccer,” McCreary said. “So we try to teach them the importance of movement. Getting your opponent off-balance. You don’t have to be the fastest person, kind of just outsmart your opponent. As long as they get movement and spacing down, then we can start playing games and they can learn more from that.”

The camp is looking for sponsors that would help fund the purchase of lower hoops that attach to regulation-size hoops. These lower hoops are made especially for young children. Each hoop is about $700; the camp needs at least two, and in exchange, the hoop will carry the name and logo of the business sponsoring it.

The camp will last until late February every Saturday, and in March, they will begin playing games against first- and second-graders from other areas. There will be no tryouts for the traveling teams, McCreary said.

“We want everybody to be able to join,” McCreary said. “You don’t want to have all-star teams, you just want everybody to play and go to tournaments. If you have two or three teams, that’s good.”

The camps are free, and parents may register for the camp at www.QuincyYouthBball.com.

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com