Posted on Dec 29, 2017

WEN-CON film festival seeks entries

Organizers of WEN-CON, Wenatchee’s annual pop culture convention, recently announced the first annual WEN-CON Short Film Festival. The two-minute short film competition is open to anyone with a video-recording device and a story to tell.

All entries will be screened at a special event open to the public the week before WEN-CON and featured at WEN-CON 2018 at the Town Toyota Center on April 21, 2018. All entries will be judged by a panel of three professional filmmakers: Charley Voorhis of Voortex Productions, Jeff Ostenson of North 40 Productions and Jamie Howell of Icicle Creek Center for the Arts.

The top three entries will be featured on the big screen on the main floor during WEN-CON 2018 and will win prizes.

Go to wen-con.com for a full list of contest rules, a link to audio assets and more information, or contact Dominick Bonny at dmnw@wenatcheeworld.com.

By Post-Register Staff