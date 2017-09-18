Posted on Sep 18, 2017

West-siders show up to help at food distribution event

They say faith can move a mountain. Well, solidarity can give a pretty strong nudge, too.

Several wet-siders crossed the Cascades and showed up last week at the Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center for another Second Harvest Food Drive sponsored by Microsoft, on Aug. 31.

While some of the helpers from the Puget Sound region are employed by the computer giant from Redmond, some others just showed up to help, because they like to help.

“We read about it in the Seattle Times article yesterday or the day before,” said Mike Carstens, a retired plumbing salesman from Kirkland and Prescott, Ariz., who showed up with his 21-year-old daughter Lia and his 19-year-old daughter Anni.

“They like to help, they are all about helping others,” said Carstens of his two children, both of whom were adopted from China.

Lia said it’s fun doing things like this as a family.

“You can make family memories by not only doing fun stuff for yourself but good things for others,” she said.

The trip to the food drive was the group’s first time volunteering in Quincy. The elder Carstens used to do business with Kooy’s Irrigation, so he knew the area but had not volunteered here before.

Jessica Standley owns a vacation home in Crescent Bar, and once she heard about the food drive at her office at Microsoft’s corporate headquarters, she decided to take a quick trip and help out.

“We are exclusively here for this (drive) today, but we are staying the weekend, since it’s Labor Day,” Standley said.

She got in touch with Jack Eaton, project manager of Microsoft’s Columbia data center in Quincy, and signed up. This was Standley’s first time volunteering in Quincy.

“A lot of opening of packages, a lot of recycling of cardboard and a lot of stacking food,” she said, describing her duties.

Events like these make you feel good inside, Lia Carstens said. An environmental scientist, she has also volunteered helping the homeless in Arizona.

Drives like these “make you realize how grateful you should be every day,” she said. “Food is a necessity for survival, and some people don’t have the same access to it. It’s just so unfair. So I came here today to help, and this is probably the best thing of my summer.”

Microsoft Datacenter Operations, Quincy, sponsored this Second Harvest Mobile Food Bank event with generous help from local Microsoft employees, plus volunteers representing Quincy Food Bank, Dell/EMC Services, Quincy Valley Lions Club, Quincy Community Health Center, Opportunities Industrialization Center, Amway/Nutrilite, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Thrivent Financial Services, Serve Quincy Valley, Moses Lake Community Health Center, Port of Quincy, Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce, WSU Extension Service – SNAP Nutrition, and Microsoft (Redmond campus). Three dozen volunteers distributed 9,935 lbs. of donated food items to 209 Quincy-area households in need, Eaton said in an email.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com