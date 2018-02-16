Posted on Feb 16, 2018

Wind knocks down fence in Quincy

The strong wind in the Quincy Valley on Sunday night and Monday morning knocked over a fence in the well-maintained yard of Angie and Manuel Castro.

The Castros have lived in their home, at 417 H St. SE, Quincy, since the 1980s, Angie Castro said. On Feb. 12, they found a long section of their backyard fence lying almost flat on the ground. About 20 feet of the 6-foot-high wooden fence along the western side of their property was knocked over during the night.

Angie Castro said she and her husband will talk to their insurance company about the damaged fence but might end up replacing the long section of fence themselves.

The Weather Underground recorded wind gusts on Feb. 11 as high as 32 mph and 30 mph on Feb. 12.

By Dave Burgess, news@qvpr.com