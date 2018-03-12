Posted on Mar 12, 2018

With levy passed, hospital board meets

All five board members were present for the first regular meeting of the commissioners of Grant County Public Hospital District No. 2 since the special election last month, and the success of Proposition 1, a supplemental levy for maintenance and operations for the district, came up right away.

“I just want to publicly thank everybody that participated in getting the levy passed, all the work they did,” said board chair Randy Zolman at the Feb. 26 board meeting.

Besides the voters in the district, who said yes to the levy to the tune of nearly 70 percent, Zolman was referring to a group of about 15 people in the community who joined efforts in a campaign to get the levy passed. Zolman said that group did “a good job, an amazing job.”

Glenda Bishop, CEO of Quincy Valley Medical Center, agreed that it was an amazing group and added that the group continues to offer its support for the hospital. In her administrator’s report, Bishop said, “I can’t say enough how excited I am about the results of Feb. 13,” referring to Proposition 1 passing. But, she said she knew the next day “the real work starts” as the hospital and community work on QVMC’s future, concepts that have been dubbed the Legacy Project.

As the board moved down the agenda, Bishop gave the Quality Improvement report, as the QVMC quality director, Kelly Robison, was absent. Bishop said she is pleased to point to some indicators of quality work at the facility and spent some time talking to the board about patients’ rights forms. The staff is tracking how well it gets these forms out and done, and the reporting number was 91 percent success in December. In January, it was up to 95 percent, Bishop said.

Commissioner Don Condit, who is on the quality committee, commented, saying the staff is not spending a lot of time on minor matters but is focusing on important things.

“I think it’s going well, we are not spending an inordinate amount of time on minutiae,” Condit said. “But we are talking more about what needs to be talked about.”

After the meeting, Condit said that both quality of services and QI reporting are improving, and he approved of the orientation of the tracking and reporting. Better reporting leads to better results, he said.

Moving to the regular financial report, Condit spoke as one of the commissioners on the finance committee, along with Zolman, saying that December 2017 saw a $160,000 loss but that was followed by a profit of about $112,000 in January.

“January was a very positive month,” Condit said.

Zolman then drew attention to an accounts receivable report that showed billing running out to an average of 80 days. He said staff is working on some changes that should result in getting the receivables age number down to about 50 days.

Commissioner Anthony Gonzalez gave the regular report on building and grounds, saying a ramp is being built out of wood instead of metal, saving thousands of dollars. He also reported on a rented house that sits on QVMC property and how some of its windows need to be replaced. Gonzalez is going to get some quotes on windows.

On the personnel front, Bishop announced there is a new chief for the hospital’s medical staff: Dr. Jonathan Crosier. In an email later, Bishop said Crosier has been on the medical staff since 2012, works in the emergency department, and on Feb. 1 became chief of the medical staff.

Commenting on another change, Tom Richardson, director of information systems for QVMC, talked about progress on provider documentation, which he said has been seen as a longstanding issue for the board. Provider documentation has been a real focus for several years, Richardson said, and “over the last nine months we have been able to establish a plan that has improved that significantly.” Since QVMC brought in a new computer system, called Athena, with web-based records, the staff has been able to do some better tracking, and the documentation issue has improved, to the point that there was a day recently that stood out as the first time in three years, that Richardson could recall, for which all the records were handled and done.

For Bishop, it was more evidence of “process improvement,” and she called it an “interdepartmental win.”

By Dave Burgess, news@qvpr.com