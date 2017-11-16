Posted on Nov 16, 2017

Worley likely Quincy’s next mayor; hospital levy close

The most up-to-date election results show the same results as were available on election night: Paul Worley ahead; Luke Garrison leading in his race; and the hospital levy, Proposition 1, close but short of the votes needed to pass.

On Nov. 9, there were only 30 ballots left to count, according to Grant County. With so few ballots left, if nothing else changes, the outcomes are nearly certain for the mayor’s race, the race for council member No. 2 and Proposition 1.

For Quincy mayor, Worley has 505 votes, or 58 percent of the 870 votes counted. Scott Lybbert has 365 votes, or 42 percent.

For Quincy City Council Member No. 2: Luke Garrison has 487 votes, or 65 percent of the 752 counted. Joel Martin has 265 votes, or 35 percent of the total.

Grant County Public Hospital District 2, Proposition 1, levy for operations and maintenance, showed 1,022 votes of Yes, or about 58 percent of the 1,767 total votes counted – very close to the 60 percent of votes cast in favor needed to pass. There were 745 votes of No, or 42 percent.

Voter turnout across the county was about 33 percent, the county says. The next ballot count will be available on Nov. 20. The final results won’t be certified by Grant County until Nov. 28, and the state is scheduled to certify the election on Dec. 7.

See the most recent vote totals here.

Busy night

Worley was busy on the night of the election. He had a City Council meeting to attend that night, and then he went around town doing some post-election cleanup.

“I was out picking up signs in the dark,” he said.

Worley has the member No. 4 spot on the council and remains in that office through the end of the year. The only candidate in the race for the No. 4 spot, after Worley leaves it, is Andrew Royer, who is in his first attempt for public office.

When Worley got home, he received a phone call from a person on his campaign team, who told Worley he was ahead by 88 votes. Worley said he was “not in shock but pleasantly surprised.”

“I didn’t sleep much that night,” he said.

It was good to be ahead by 88, but it would have been better at 288, he said with a chuckle, because he could have relaxed with that large of a lead.

“I thought it was going to be close … but I did think I was going to win,” he said.

Congratulations have been pouring in. His high school classmates were among the first to send Worley their congratulations. He said the Class of 1977 has stayed in touch for 40 years, though some of them have spread out to places like Arizona and California.

He said on Monday that he is looking forward to the official certification of the election results like everybody else, when no doubt of the results remains, but he looks forward to serving as mayor.

“I just would like to thank everybody because without the voters none of this would happen,” Worley said, and added, “Scott was a tough candidate.”

Another look

Lybbert won the primary, held earlier this year. The primary results on Aug. 3 showed Lybbert with 39.3 percent of the total votes counted; Worley with 33.5 percent; Garces with 17.2 percent; and Ruesga with 9.9 percent.

In the general election, with only two candidates to choose from, Worley jumped ahead, perhaps by adding support from voters who had backed Ruesga and Garces in the primary.

Reflecting on the experience of running for mayor, Lybbert said one of his biggest disappointments is that he wanted to be involved in city projects to improve the quality of life in Quincy.

“I hope they pursue some of those,” Lybbert said, as those ideas came from citizens.

Some of those ideas are putting medians in the highway for the safety of pedestrians; doing a street light survey; and placing trash cans at the end of paths and trails.

Another idea is to develop a way for people to reach out and ask questions and get answers from the city.

“People assume things when they don’t hear, don’t receive information,” Lybbert said. The more the city responds to questions, “the more positive we can have our leadership be.”

Proportions steady

The voting percentages have not varied much from the first tally.

The ballot count, on Nov. 7, showed Worley in the lead with 360 votes for 57 percent of the 632 votes counted, not including write-ins. Lybbert at that point had 272 votes for 43 percent of the total. The two were the remaining candidates from a four-candidate primary: The other two were Ricardo Ruesga and Ricardo Garces.

For Quincy City Council Member No. 2, led with 359, or 66 percent, in the first tally. Joel Martin had 187 votes, or 34 percent of the 546 votes cast, not including write-ins.

Proposition 1, on election night had 57 percent of the votes. In the first tally’s total of 1,363, there were 772 votes in favor and 591 against.

Most public offices up for election this year around Grant County saw only one candidate file. In the Quincy area, 13 candidates filed for offices, including positions on the George City Council, on the Quincy City Council and on the Quincy School District board of directors, and ran unopposed. Many of them are incumbents who now are on their way to another term in office.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com