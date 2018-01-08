Posted on Jan 8, 2018

Worley takes seat on the end, becomes mayor of Quincy

Roll call began a little differently at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Quincy City Council.

After the Pledge of Allegiance, Finance Officer/City Clerk Nancy Schanze began her usual check of attendance, but this time it began with “Mayor Worley.”

“Here,” said Worley, who was occupying the seat at the left end of the row of members of the City Council, a seat that used to be occupied by Mayor Jim Hemberry.

It was the first meeting of the council in the new year and the first for Worley as mayor. He won election in 2017, emerging as the victor after four candidates filed for the office. Hemberry did not run for re-election, closing out 10 years as mayor of Quincy.

All seven members of the City Council were present at the Jan. 2 meeting, including two who had also won in the November election: Andrew Royer and David Day. Both had run unopposed for their seats on the council – Day as an incumbent, Royer as a first-timer.

Worley was sworn in before Day and Royer, and there were no speeches afterward. Their terms are four years each.

The agenda after that was short. Worley ran the meeting with the familiar phrases and order – he was a member of the Quincy City Council for 16 years, so he knows how to run the meetings.

There was a public hearing held on a proposed annexation of a parcel on the southwest side of Quincy, along Road S NW and next to the city’s industrial wastewater treatment facilities. There were no comments, and the hearing was closed.

There was also some discussion of committee assignments for members of the council. With Worley leaving the council, spots opened on some of the city’s committees.

The committees that Royer will join are: General Government and Finance, Public Works, Legislative, and as an alternate on the Culture, Recreation and Leisure committee.

Then the council named a new Mayor Pro Tempore to replace Worley, who had been serving in that role. Tom Harris was voted on and approved as Mayor Pro Tempore for 2018, a role he later described as mostly running the meetings when the mayor is absent. Harris has served on the Quincy City Council for 10 years in all – four years in one stretch, and now for the past six years.

The council also approved a resolution on the city’s legislative priorities as the Washington Legislature is set to convene next week, on Jan. 8.

After the meeting, Royer said with a laugh that he expects the meetings will run longer in the future.

Worley said he knew the night’s meeting was unusually short and easy. He said he had to stop and remember not to vote when motions were presented, and he recalled how Hemberry as mayor would often tell the council members “it’s up to you guys.”

Joining in congratulating Worley were some relatives, including the oldest Worley brother, Don. He, Paul, and the youngest brother, Quincy City Official Carl Worley, posed for a photo together after the meeting. Don Worley is from Quincy but now lives in College Place and drove up to see his brother take this big step as the new mayor.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com