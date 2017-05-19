Posted on May 19, 2017 in Community

WSU Master Gardeners provide educational events

Today’s Master Gardener volunteers teach community members to manage their gardens and landscapes in a science-based, sustainable manner. They address water conservation and water quality protection, reduce the impact of invasive species and increase public awareness of healthy living through gardening.

Recently Grant-Adams area Master Gardeners have brought several events into our communities to support the educational needs of the home gardener. In January, we had the grand opening of the Seed Exchange Library at the Ephrata Public Library. It’s not too late to get involved with the seed library. Educational gardening presentations have been set up at the library for each month through the fall of 2017. These presentations are free to the public. In April, we brought in wonderful speakers for our annual Eco-Gardening Symposium held in Moses Lake.

For your gardening dilemmas we have a year-round, 24-hour email plant clinic online. At the Washington State University Extension Office, we provide a seasonal plant clinic on the second and fourth Mondays of the month. As the farmers markets get ready to open, Master Gardener volunteers will be available for plant clinics at the Moses Lake, Ephrata and Othello farmers markets.

Our plant sale was the first Saturday in May. The home gardeners seem to appreciate the gardening information the Master Gardeners can pass along with their purchase.

The Grant-Adams Master Gardeners have received information from USDA and would like to invite the public to attend the Hands-On Biodegradable Plastic Mulch Field Day. During the day, there will be participation in machine placement of biodegradable plastic mulch; interaction with biodegradable plastic, polyethylene and paper mulches in the field; and we will learn the latest about biodegradable mulch films. This event will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on May 25 at Cloudview Farm, 17305 Frey Road, Ephrata.

The window is open for another event coming up this fall, the Master Gardener Basic Training. This program allows volunteers to share gardening knowledge gained through a variety of activities that are meant to fit the needs of our communities in the Grant-Adams area served by WSU Extension. The training includes classroom work, field trips and tours. You will ease into the various ways of educating home gardeners. You will be amazed by the high personal reward you will receive as you move through the program.

The purpose of the WSU Extension Master Gardener Program is to train volunteers to be effective community educators in gardening and environmental stewardship. Master Gardeners provide information generated from research at WSU and other university systems.

For gardening questions, contact the Master Gardeners at the WSU Grant-Adams Extension office at 754-2011, Ext. 4313, or email your gardening questions to ga.mgvolunteers@ad.wsu.edu. For more information, go to http://grant-adams.wsu.edu.

By Mona Kaiser, WSU Grant-Adams Master Gardener