Posted on Nov 28, 2017

Yahoo, now Oath, celebrates 10 years in Quincy, expansion

One of the world’s largest technology companies recently unveiled its newly expanded data center in Quincy as part of an anniversary celebration marking 10 years in the Quincy Valley.

Yahoo – now known as Oath – added 150,000 square feet of new computing space to its 345,000 square feet at 1010 Yahoo Way. The expansion will help serve Oath’s 1 billion customers for Yahoo-brand and other services, including Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Finance, the Huffington Post, TechCrunch, AOL and information and technology sites.

The company unveiled its latest expansion Oct. 25 with a ribbon-cutting attended by company executives and civic and business leaders.

The new buildings include design innovations to cool computers more efficiently using outside air, along with new offices for the on-site tech staff.

“We’ve been proud to call Quincy and the surrounding region home for the past decade due to the local talent and the accessibility of renewable resources,” said Mike Coleman, the company’s vice president of infrastructure. “We look forward to continuing the strong relationship we’ve developed with the local community.”

Yahoo became Oath in June after being bought by Verizon.

In 2007, Yahoo launched construction of its original Quincy data center, a 45,000-square-foot building with water-cooled servers using up to 106,000 gallons of reclaimed wastewater daily. The company chose Quincy due to low-cost power and a low threat of natural disasters.

A 300,000-square-foot expansion in 2015 sported a “chicken coop” design – the shape resembles a coop – that circulates cool outside air through the building to reduce power costs.

The campus’ newest buildings use redesigned coop structures – the cupolas at the roof’s apex are taller (raised to 13 feet from 9 feet) – to more efficiently cool circulated air and, said the company, increase computing capacity by 50 percent. Oath has estimated that the shape of the buildings, coupled with Quincy’s climate, allows the air-cooling of the servers for 98 percent of the year.

Oath said it does not disclose power use or the number of employees at its four company-owned data center campuses in the U.S.

“But as we continue to grow (in Quincy),” said Coleman, “we will need to add additional headcount.”

In the last decade, he said, the company’s engineers have become invested community members in Quincy and Grant County. The company has also developed strong partnerships with business and organizations.

“We’ve not only helped improve the local economy,” said Coleman, “but also helped through our charitable contributions and volunteer initiatives.”

By Mike Irwin, The Wenatchee World