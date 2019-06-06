Posted on Jun 6, 2019

Ybarra kicks off campaign in Quincy

Quincy’s Alex Ybarra kicked off his campaign for election to return to the state legislature with a catered event in Quincy on May 29.

About 40 people attended the fundraiser, held at Errant Cellars. Attendees enjoyed food by Lianne Sarty and wines from Meghan Couture. They also got to hear Ybarra and state Sen. Judy Warnick address issues in turn, and to ask questions.

Rep. Alex Ybarra greeted guests at Errant Cellars in Quincy for a campaign fundraiser on May 29. From the left are Sen. Judy Warnick, Laudan Espinoza – a campaign consultant for Ybarra, Mica Ybarra – Alex Ybarra’s daughter (a Quincy graduate who is helping with the campaign), and Alex Ybarra.

Photo by Dave Burgess/Post-Register



Ybarra said he plans to hold similar campaign events at various locations around the legislative district.

Ybarra was appointed to a seat in the Washington state House for the recent legislative session and now must run for election in order to continue in Position 2 in Legislative District 13. The district includes all or part of Kittitas, Lincoln, Yakima and Grant counties. In the race, he faces another candidate, Ellensburg’s Steve Verhey.

Ybarra opened his district office in Quincy on May 6.

“I’m very grateful to be back home. Our doors are open. My district office provides convenient local access for people to come and share their thoughts and ideas about state government. Being accessible to the people I represent is extremely important to me,” said Ybarra in a May press release. “This office is a resource – I’m here to help and listen. Community members are invited to stop by and meet with me or my staff.”

Suzi Ryan runs Ybarra’s district office, in the Overcast Building, at 1115 Central Ave. S., Quincy. The office phone number is 509-707-0112.

The office is legislative purposes only, and Ryan is not part of Ybarra’s campaign.

In her third week in the new Quincy office, she said she has received many phone calls but not so many calls. Ryan added that it is normal for a district office for a single legislator to see few visitors, whereas offices that are shared by multiple legislators get more. Some of the visitors were actually looking for Mar-Jon Labor, which has moved to downtown: Mar-Jon is now at 16 B St. SE.

To discuss legislative issues, Ryan says it is best to call her at the office and set an appointment.

By Dave Burgess, news@qvpr.com