Posted on Dec 22, 2017

Year of learning continues for girls hoops team

A young, hardworking squad of Quincy hoopsters experienced their toughest week yet, losing two lopsided contests to East Valley-Yakima on the road and Wapato at home.

Against East Valley, the Lady Jacks lost 54-6 Dec. 16. Against the Wapato Wolves, the Jacks lost 69-25 in a contest that saw the blue-clad Wolves jump out to a 28-0 lead after one quarter and 40-2 after two.

The Quincy girls resurrected their game in the second half started taking shots.

“That’s what we talked about at halftime, ‘We gotta shoot,’ because we were going pass-pass-pass-turnover,” said head coach Corey Medina after the Wapato game. “Instead of putting up a shot, and maybe we can get a rebound and put it back

up. That’s exactly what we did in the first shot of the second half.”

The team has played strong second halves in several of its most recent contests, including a 57-33 loss against Othello Dec. 15.

“But you gotta do that for all four quarters,” Medina said.

Ivania Chavez led the Lady Jacks with 11 points, followed by Hailey McKee with nine, Bryonna Gray with two and Corina Cervantes with two. Cervantes had the lone basket for the Lady Jacks in the first half.

Jazmine Benitez had one point.

The team does not play until next Thursday, a road matchup against the Grandview Greyhounds, who are in the midst of their own tough season, a 2-4 league record and 3-5 overall.

“They are playing with teams,” said Medina, emphasizing the word “with.” They were tied up with Prosser going into the fourth, and they lost to Wapato by about 15.

The Quincy team has a few players out with injuries, like Gaby Arroyo nursing a bad shoulder. In addition, other players are dealing with family emergencies, as well.

Against East Valley, the team did not have a good game, Medina said.

“Two baskets,” he added. “It was like the Wapato first half where they were terrified to shoot, but it (lasted) the whole game. I couldn’t get them out of that.”

The loss against East Valley served as an eye-opener for a few of the girls, Medina added.

“It was pretty hard to lose like that,” he said. “We talked about it and we said we would get better and never let it happen again.”

After Grandview, the team hosts Toppenish Jan. 2 and then travels 15 miles to match up against their striped archrivals from the county seat, the Ephrata Tigers. Both games start at 5:45 p.m.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com