Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 13, 2017 in Sports

Youth club sows the seeds of soccer in Quincy

With teams ranging from under 10 years old to under 16 years old, the future is bright and growing for soccer in the Quincy Valley.

At least that’s the way it looks watching the progress of Quincy United F.C., a conglomerate of youth teams that represent the area in the Puget Sound Premier League.

The program, started by Eduardo ‘Lalo’ Blancas half a decade ago, is now the apple of Joseph James’ eye.

James said the programs play both on the east side and the west side of the state, depending on the team. They all share the same name, Quincy United, with the exception of the oldest girls’ team, which are called the Magic Strikers.

The progress of the team is no magic act. Practices take place both in good weather and during those days when the snow has yet to melt. James coaches one of the teams and helps out with the others.

The success is undeniable. In addition to the shiny trophies, three players from the U-16 team have been selected to join the Puget Sound Premier League academy, traveling all over the United States, playing soccer against top youth squads in major tournaments.

The children are Saul Buenrostro, Brayan Sorto and Diego Lazo. Lazo is a sophomore and the other two are freshmen in Quincy.

They have “basically grown up playing with me,” James said, with at least five years of experience in the Quincy United program.

The three boys were selected Dec. 20.

“It’s gratifying,” he said of the boys’ success, while adding, “It’s not about the players that we create. It’s about the type of person we are creating.”

So far, so good. Buenrostro, in addition to his soccer prowess, has found his name in the school’s honor roll for a number of years in a row. Lazo has a 3.0 grade-point average and Sorto has a 3.2 grade-point average, James said.

“We are not only creating soccer players,” James said. “We are creating good students.”

Not only that, they are creating these top students and top players without going outside the Quincy Valley. Teams around Washington tend to recruit in order to create what James calls “super teams.” Not United. The farthest this team will go to find a player is George. Other than that, it’s all Q-Town, as its Facebook page “Q-Town United” indicates.

“The rule is, ‘If you are in the Quincy School District, we take you,’” James said.

Everybody likes to win, James said, but that’s not the only goal of the program. The idea is to build a team that can represent Quincy well once the players get to high school. You can’t do that if you recruit elsewhere.

“At the end of the day, we like to win leagues and win tournaments, but the goal is to have a system ready for kids when they get to high school.”

The possibility of the players kicking a ball around elsewhere when they are older still exists.

The newly-minted NCW Alliance, a semipro women’s soccer squad based in Wenatchee will start play against teams from all around the state in the spring of 2017.

Doors are always open to children wanting to try their hand, or their foot, since it’s soccer, at the beautiful game.

“We don’t say no to any kid,” James said. “That is something special about our teams. We teach kids. We get kids with zero experience that show up and we mentor them, we teach them. And it’s the same at any age group. We just don’t say no. That’s one rule we have. We’ll figure it out as a coaching staff.”

The coaches, James said, are an important part of the program’s success.

“I have great coaches,” he said. “We all work together and build excellent players and excellent members of our community. We don’t say no to any kid, but they have to want it and come to practice.”

The traveling scares some parents, he added. “A lot of people get scared because they think, ‘Oh, they travel, it must be very expensive.’ It’s really not that expensive. We only charge $65 per kid. and we subsidize everything else through sponsors and fundraising.”

