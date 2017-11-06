Posted on Nov 6, 2017

Youth survey presents unsettling numbers, previews town hall

Dayana Ruiz, director of Quincy Communities That Care, and Kathie Brown, principal of High Tech High, have startling data about local youth.

According to the Healthy Youth Survey, which is done as a collaboration of several Washington government agencies, 11 percent of 12th graders say they are heavy drinkers, and only 25 percent of 10th graders think alcohol is difficult to get.

Brown said at a meeting of the Quincy Rotary Club last week that the facts behind the survey data are affecting the community and performance of schools.

Along with the alcohol statistics, the survey also details suicide or depression rates.

Ruiz said the survey helps guide policy and programs that serve youth and “helps us identify patterns of behavior over time with questions about safety and violence, physical activity and diet, alcohol, tobacco and other drug use, and related risk and protective factors.”

These will be some of the topics of a public event next week billed as a virtual town hall meeting on Quincy youth wellness. The meeting will be 5:30-6:30 p.m., Nov. 8, on Facebook Live and in-person at Quincy Community Health Center.

Since 2003, the Quincy CTC has targeted issues such as violence, substance abuse and success regarding youth, Ruiz said in an email. “With the accumulation of data from multiple sources, the interest from the community, and the right partnerships, we want everyone to engage in our work to better understand youth.”

By holding the town hall meeting, she said, “We hope to reach more parents, family members and neighbors to raise awareness of youth concerns, steps being done to help, and how our community can get involved with us as we find a local solution.

“Everyone has an opportunity to learn and give input. The public will be able to share their experiences, ask questions to the panelists, and make recommendations as appropriate.”

For more information, go to www.quincyctc.org or call 787-3523, ext. 263.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com