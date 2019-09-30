Posted on Sep 30, 2019

2019 FCAD Cook-off winners share their yummy recipes

Local cooks brought out entries on Sept. 14 for the annual Farmer-Consumer Awareness Day Cook-off, showcasing local farm produce. Here are three winning recipes. Congratulations to Ella Westra and Nanette Hemberry!



2019 1st Place Side Dish: Nanette Hemberry

Simply Delicious Potatoes

6 cups Russet potatoes, peeled and sliced 1/8” thick

2 – 2 ½ cups heavy cream

Salt & pepper

1 can French fried onions

Butter a glass 8”x8”x2” pan. Fill pan with potato slices, to 1” from top of pan. Toss with 1 tsp salt and 1 tsp pepper. Pour cream over potatoes until potatoes are covered. Bake for 1 to 1 ¼ hours at 375 degrees until potatoes are tender. Top with French fried onions. Bake 5 more minutes. Serve hot!



2019 1st Place Dessert: Ella Westra

Apple Cinnamon Rolls

1 ½ cups water (1/2 milk)

¼ cup sugar

¼ cup butter

1 egg

1 tsp salt

3 tsp yeast

4-4 ½ cups flour

Filling: ¼ cup brown sugar

½ cup white sugar

2 apples, grated

Butter to cover rectangle

Heat milk/water with butter till butter is melted. Add sugar, egg, salt and yeast. Mix in flour and knead till you have a soft dough. Let rise until double. Turn out on oiled surface. Roll or pat dough into rectangle. Smear soft butter over top, add sugar (white and brown) and grated apple. Roll up into long log and cut into about 2-inch pieces. Put in greased pan, let rise and bake 375 for about 15 minutes.



2019 2nd Place Dessert: Nanette Hemberry

Caramel Apple Pie Bars

Crust:

2 cups flour

½ tsp baking powder

1 cup very cold butter

½ cup brown sugar

2 egg yolks

Stir together flour, sugar, baking powder and ½ tsp salt. Cut in cold butter until crumbly. Whisk egg yolks with a fork, add to flour mixture, stirring with a fork until combined. Press one half of mixture into an 9”x11” glass dish, set aside.

Bars:

4-5 tart apples

2 Tbl tapioca

1 ½ tsp cinnamon

½ tsp ground ginger

2/3 cup sugar

2 egg whites

Peel and slice 4-5 cups tart apples. Add tapioca, cinnamon, ground ginger and sugar. Toss together. Carefully place the apple mixture over the crust. Crumble remaining crust mixture over the apples. Press down lightly. Brush with egg whites. Bake 40 minutes at 350 degrees, until golden brown.

Caramel Glaze:

½ cup brown sugar

1 Tbl butter

¼ cup evaporated milk

½ tsp vanilla

Put sugar, milk and butter in a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Boil exactly one minute. Stir in vanilla, beat until foam goes down. Drizzle over warm apple pie bars.