Posted on Dec 10, 2019

4A swimming: Quincy swimmers to co-op with Eastmont

The Quincy boys swimmers will compete alongside the Eastmont swim team for the 2019-2020 season.

The Jacks swimmers, only five in total, will co-op with the Wildcats, located in East Wenatchee and be coached by the Eastmont coaching staff. The Eastmont swimmers are led by Darcy Bruggman, and compete in the Big 9 conference in the 4A classification.

This is not the first season the Quincy swimmers have joined Eastmont, according to Quincy High School Athletic Director Brett Fancher. Quincy’s lack of facilities plays a big role in the decision to co-op with the Wildcats, Fancher added.

The season begins on Thursday, Dec. 5 on the road at the Moses Lake Pentahalon at 4 p.m. The Jacks and Wildcats take on Davis and Eisenhower for their first home meet on Dec. 12. Quincy’s scores and placements will not be counted toward Eastmont’s, said Fancher, adding that Quincy swimmers represent QHS.

Unfortunately for the Quincy swimmers, transportation to and from meets will not be provided by QHS, according to Fancher.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com