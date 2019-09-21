Posted on Sep 21, 2019

50th anniversary: Lynn and Janice Child

Lynn and Janice Child of Quincy, Washington, celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary with their six children and twenty-six grandchildren August 4-8, in Oceanside, Oregon. They were married May 29, 1969, in the Salt Lake City Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Their children are Lori Bowers (David) of Richland, Washington, Brent Child (Beth) of Spokane, Washington, Brannen Child (Tiffany) of Lehi, Utah, Paul Child (Lindsay) of Cedar City, Utah, Jennifer Whiting (Jericho) of Rexburg, Idaho, and Darci Schurig (Niel) of Las Vegas, Nevada.