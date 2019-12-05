Posted on Dec 5, 2019

A fond farewell to Quincy

These past three years of working as editor of the Quincy Valley Post-Register have been a whirlwind. The time has passed like the periodic winds that sweep down from the north here. I have grown as a journalist and been through highs and lows with the enthusiastic team at the Post-Register.

Dave Burgess

Editor



Sadly, my time in Quincy is ending.

I am moving on in my news career, grateful for my time here and confident of the future for the Post-Register and for the community.

I have been strengthened by my experiences and by the individuals with whom I have rubbed shoulders. It has been an honor to become acquainted with the many people in the Quincy Valley. It has been an honor to learn about the community groups and institutions that make this valley work and address the challenges they face.

I have strived to present useful information, facts and context. We knew it was our goal to inform people about their communities and do it accurately, which is not easy. I am proud of how well we accomplished our goals, including reducing errors.

Giving readers as much as we can has been my guiding principle. What is a newspaper without its readers? We at the Post-Register value you as readers, we value your feedback and engagement on the many diverse topics we cover. Thank you for reading!

Thank you for sharing your personal stories with us. Thank you for sharing what you do and what your organizations are trying to achieve. Quincy has a strong work ethic and strong volunteering ethic. Seeing the efforts of volunteers has been inspiring. Seeing the attitude of support for the young people in the community has been inspiring.

Quincy has been in and still is in a period of growth and change – an exciting time for us working in news. The community is making strides while trying to preserve what residents like about living here. I tried to do similar things at the Post-Register, while handling the many little things that crop up on most days in any small organization.

I still chuckle over how, before I started working here, I wondered whether there would be enough news to cover in a town the size of Quincy. Oh, my, was there ever enough! It was more like not enough time to cover what we would have liked to. We always wanted to do more. I thought that was a sign of a dedicated staff, which I thought was great.

Speaking of the staff, I thank the current staff and the former employees with whom I worked closely. The paper relies on its staff member’s drive and talents each week.

The current staff will carry the Post-Register forward.

As with anything, there are highs and lows. Losing Sunshine Didra was certainly a blow. The longtime Post-Register employee was the sunshine in the office, as she was in so many other people’s lives before she passed away in 2017. She was a model of service to family, friends and community. And that’s what it says on a plaque honoring Sunshine, given to the Post-Register by Mark Owens, representing local veterans. The plaque is still here, on a wall in the office.

The high points were many, including completing each edition. Each weekly paper felt like a victory. Employees’ focus sharpens on deadline day, as anybody who visited the office in the hours before deadline might have noticed. A lot of work goes into every week’s paper!

Other high points in my time as editor included the 23 awards from the Washington Newspaper Publishers Association won by the Post-Register team. Another great honor was being named Business of the Year in 2018 by the Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Some of my favorite memories here surround Farmer-Consumer Awareness Day. One FCAD day, I cut up apples for the barbecue lunches provided by Quincy Rotary Club, working alongside other club members and local teens. Another memory is losing my keys at Akins Fresh Market. I didn’t know where I dropped them, but the Akins employees were helpful and so was the unknown person who had picked them up and turned them in to the store staff. I got my keys back and was on my way, with a lot of gratitude for the Quincy community. That is how I leave my role as editor, with gratitude. Thank you Quincy Valley!