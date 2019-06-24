Posted on Jun 24, 2019

Accolades keep coming for George’s Leibelt

Carol Leibelt, a custodian at George Elementary School and member of Public School Employees of Washington SEIU Local 1948, was honored on June 12 in Washington, D.C., as one of the 2019 Recognizing Inspiring School Employees (RISE) Award winners.

She was presented the award at a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center.

Rep. Dan Newhouse, left, met Carol and Tony Leibelt in Washington, D.C., for the RISE Award presentation.

Photo by Jay Mallin



The award was presented by United Classified School Employees, a coalition of classified school employee unions from across the nation that work together to advocate on behalf of members and the students they serve. The coalition recognizes four individuals from across the country who are doing extraordinary and inspirational things in their schools and communities to promote quality education, foster positive learning environments, and ensure student success.

“Carol is the heart and soul of her school, and she is everything that RISE stands for,” said Charlotte Shindler, president of Public School Employees of Washington SEIU Local 1948, in a press release. “She challenges her students to build bridges and make a meaningful impact in each other’s lives. She gives selflessly and inspires a welcoming and inclusive learning environment.”

Leibelt has served the students and families of the Quincy area since 1992, according to a press release.

On Thanksgiving 2018, she helped provide a place of shelter following the serious bus accident on Interstate 90 near George that involved 56 marching band members from the University of Washington.

Then in March, she was awarded the Red Cross Hometown Hero Award for her actions along with her husband, Tony Leibelt, who was the first responder from the fire department on the scene.

“Carol’s selfless sacrifices on that night of the accident and beyond prove … that she truly has a heart of gold and cares about the students that she serves,” said Congressman Dan Newhouse, who spoke on Carol Leibelt’s behalf at the ceremony, according to a press release. “There are a lot of definitions for what a hero is, but if this isn’t the definition of a hometown hero, then I don’t know what is. Carol works every day to make sure students are safe, comfortable, and she encourages them to be the best they can be.”

A union member for 27 years, Carol Leibelt serves as her chapter’s treasurer and is a union advocate who supports and works hard for members. In her district, she has been named School Employee of the Year four times and Custodian of the Year twice, according to a press release.

There are more than 2.8 million classified education support employees in U.S. public schools, colleges and universities and they make up one-third of the public education workforce, according to a press release. They keep students fed, emotionally and physically healthy and safe, engaged and connected to the larger school community, and provide instruction and support that leads to academic success.

Post-Register Staff