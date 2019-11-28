Posted on Nov 27, 2019

Adjusted enrollment numbers pushed to December

Washington Interscholastic Activities Association adjusted enrollment numbers for 2020-2024 classification have been delayed, according to Quincy High School Athletic Director Brett Fancher.

The data was originally scheduled to be released on Nov. 25 but on Monday, Nov. 25, it was pushed to the first week of December, Fancher added. The data will provide an adjusted enrollment number for schools across the state, accounting for students receiving free and reduced lunches.

Current enrollment data projects Quincy’s adjusted enrollment numbers to come in under 400 students in grades nine through 11, which would place QHS just below the threshold of the 2A classification. The high school currently competes in the Central Washington Athletic Conference against the likes of Ephrata, East Valley Yakima, Prosser and Ellensburg, to name a few.

Fancher also added that the South Central Athletic Conference is no longer an option for Quincy. If QHS chooses to fall into the 1A and not opt-up to remain in the CWAC, the only option remaining is the Caribou Trail League, which is composed of Omak, Okanogan, Cashmere, Chelan and Cascade. However, the CTL is also subject to change if any of its current members fall to the 1B classification.

“We will either be a member of the CWAC or CTL next year,” said Fancher.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com