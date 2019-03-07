Posted on Mar 7, 2019

After one pharmacy closes in Quincy, another to open

Weeks after the closure of the Shopko pharmacy, an East Wenatchee drugstore has unveiled plans to open a pharmacy in Quincy, next door to Anytime Fitness, on 13th Avenue Southwest.

Apurva Patel, head of Washington Valley Pharmacy in East Wenatchee, said the new store will open in early April.

The East Wenatchee store’s large number of Quincy customers, coupled with the Shopko closure made Quincy the right spot for a new branch, Patel said.

With Shopko’s pharmacy closing, Quincy would be left with no independent pharmacy. Quincy Community Health Center has a pharmacy, but it’s only for patients of the clinic.

Patel’s new pharmacy in Quincy will likely be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and closed on Sundays.

Plans are in the works to have a drive-through window later on. The location he chose, a space of nearly 900 square feet, is newer and has more parking spots than other locations Patel scouted, he said.

“I saw a couple of locations downtown, but it’s really tough to park for my older population,” he said. “This building is newer, and I like it better.”

The pharmacy will accept all forms of insurance and will have Spanish-speaking people on the staff, Patel said. The main goal is to provide friendly, community-oriented customer service to the people coming to the pharmacy, he said.

“If you go to other pharmacies, they ask you all sorts of questions, like, ‘What’s your date of birth?’ ” Patel said. “We want to ask you, ‘How are you doing?’ I want that personal touch. I want the human interaction back in the health care business.”

By Sebastian Moraga, sports@4n5.ecc.myftpupload.com