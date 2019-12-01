Posted on Nov 30, 2019

70th anniversary: Jack and Mary Tobin

They were married Nov. 25, 1949, in Clarkston, Washington, at Holy Family Catholic Church. It was the same church Jack’s parents were married in and the same church where the Ku Klux Klan burned a cross on the front lawn in 1920.

Mary was a secretary, typist and stenographer at the Weyerhaeuser main office in Lewiston, Idaho, making $200 a month. Jack was a World War II veteran and going to school on the GI Bill, making $75 a month.

Jack and Mary met at a dance hall where all the boys and girls met on Saturday night. Gas at that time was 28 cents a gallon and the beer was 10 cents a glass.

After going together for a little over a year, they were married. They moved to Quincy with their family and started Tobin Electric.

They are the parents of seven children, 21 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

