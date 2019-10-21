Posted on Oct 21, 2019

Association supports Ybarra in election

Quincy native Rep. Alex Ybarra picked up support Oct. 14 in his run to keep his seat in the Washington House of Representatives at the Windermere Real Estate Central Basin office in downtown Quincy.

Tom Parrish, who is managing broker at the Quincy Windermere office and serves on the Washington Association of Realtors board of directors as well as with the Grant County Association of Realtors, presented a check to Ybarra.

Tom Parrish, left, presents a campaign donation to Rep. Alex Ybarra on behalf of the Washington Association of Realtors on Oct. 14.

Photo by Dave Burgess/Post-Register



Parrish said the Washington Association of Realtors made the decision to endorse Ybarra and show its support in a formal way with a $1,000 donation to Ybarra’s campaign. The organization, Parrish said, supports Ybarra’s work on affordable housing and homelessness.

“Alex has been a real champion for housing issues,” Parrish said.

Ybarra cited Rep. Jeremie Dufault and Rep. Andrew Barkis as strong resources on these issues among House Republicans.

Ybarra represents Legislative District 13 in the Washington House of Representatives. After being appointed to the office last year, this election is for the remaining year of the seat’s term.

In the race, he faces another candidate, Ellensburg’s Steve Verhey. In the primary election, Verhey won 30 percent of the votes, and Ybarra tallied 70 percent across the district.

Ybarra said on Oct. 14 that the primary “came out really well,” and he is aiming to do better in the General Election, which is Nov. 5.

By Dave Burgess, news@qvpr.com