Posted on Oct 19, 2019

Auction brings Oz to Quincy

Many local folks gathered in the Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center the evening of Saturday, Oct. 12, for the bi-annual dinner, auction and fundraiser of the Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce and Quincy Rotary Club.

Linzi Michel, left, accepts the Business of the Year Award for The Cambridge Assisted Living from Julie Putnam, president of Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register



The event had a “Wizard of Oz” theme called “There’s No Place Like Home,” and included music, drinks, a silent and live auction, dinner, dessert and awards presentation. The event normally is sold out, according to event organizers. In total, 145 people attended the event, short of the 208 maximum. Tickets were $55 dollars each or $440 for a whole table.

Dinner was catered by Liane Sarty’s This and That Catering and included dishes such as salad, glazed carrots, baked brown rice, herb roasted chicken, roasted potatoes and marinated flank steak. Pink Oven Bakery provided desserts including cupcakes, cookies and cakes.

Desserts were auctioned off live, including cupcakes going for $35, a special cake for over $100 and caramel chocolate covered apples for $100. Prior to auctioning the desserts, each table selected a runner for the Dessert Dash, which entailed the individual sprinting to the dessert table when their table was called. The tables were called in quick succession, pitting runners against each other in order to get the dessert of their choice.

After auctioning the desserts, Chamber President Julie Putnam recognized The Cambridge Assisted Living as the business of the year, and Ed and Kit Field for the lifetime achievement award. Putnam also introduced John Akins II as the next chamber president and thanked the caterers for providing the meal.

“Hopefully nobody is going hungry because there is lots to eat,” added Putnam.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com