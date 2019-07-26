Posted on Jul 26, 2019

Auditions for ‘Guys and Dolls’ planned

Auditions for the Masquers’ fall musical “Guys and Dolls” will be held at the Masquers Theater in Soap Lake on July 27 and 28, at 3 p.m. on both days.

Director Cheri Barbre and Musical Director Joey Hernandez say the open “cattle call” auditioning process will be used. Be prepared to learn a song and then sing it along with a “cold read” of lines from the show and do some dance moves.

“Guys and Dolls” tells the story of the longest-running craps game in New York City and the romances of the instigators of the game. The show opened on Broadway in 1950 and ran 1,200 performances.

A list of characters will be on the Masquers website. The Masquers production will open Oct. 18 and run for four weekends. Anyone who has thought about being in a musical is invited to join.

For more information, contact Cheri Barbre at 509-237-3969.

Post-Register Staff