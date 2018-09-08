Posted on Sep 7, 2018

Bluegrass festival enters 12th year

It’s that time again for people to enjoy music and food in the pleasant early fall weather in George.

This is the 12th year of the Bluegrass Festival at George Community Hall, and it promises to be much more than just listening to music. You can join a pancake breakfast or a potluck barbecue dinner, to mention a few of the events. Or, bring your own instrument and join a “Learn ‘n Share” session.

The Gospel Pancake Breakfast will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 12. The only “fee” involved is either singing or listening to a gospel song. In the evening, come meet everyone at the “Howdy Pie & Ice Cream Social” hosted by the Kooys.

On Thursday, you can go on a lavender farm and wine tasting tour and maybe join the potluck barbecue dinner afterwards. Bring some food to share; plates and utensils will be supplied.

Yes, the music part: Tuesday will offer all-day jamming in the park. For the rest of the week, there are open mic opportunities as well as performances by visiting artists.

The “Learn ‘n Share” sessions are an opportunity to share skills and ideas, regardless of skill level. The sessions are grouped by instruments.

The Bluegrass Festival will start on Monday with the early bird camping. The music will be playing from Tuesday onwards. The event will close on Sunday with the Homegrown Stringband gospel show at 9:30 a.m.

It will be a way to say “thank you” to the departing summer and “hello” to fall while enjoying a week of music, food and community at the George Community Hall. Visit www.georgecommunityhall.com/music-events/bluegrass-festival-in-september to see the schedule and what bands will perform.

By Jaana Hatton, For the Post-Register