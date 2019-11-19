Posted on Nov 19, 2019

Briana Melburn savors memories as exchange student

Briana Melburn was back in Quincy High School, or rather the new Quincy High, but even in October her enthusiasm for the previous year abroad as a Quincy Rotary Club Exchange Student had not faded. Neither had her French.

Starting off a special presentation to the local Rotarians at one of their regular lunch meetings, Melburn spoke in French, sounding like she could have been a native. Of Belgium, that is.

Briana Melburn wore her special exchange student jacket covered in mementoes, many received from other exchange students.

Photo by Dave Burgess/Post-Register



She spent the previous school year in Belgium, a country where French is spoken in one half, and Dutch in the other half.

By her account, illustrated with many postcard-pretty slides, her exchange student experience was the stuff of dreams. And, her audience sat in rapt attention. She was the 2018-2019 Rotary Exchange Student, financially supported by the club. One club member commented that her experience was exactly what the Rotary exchange program is all about.

Arrangements were made through the international club, including vetting of host families. Melburn got to stay with and get to know three host families in Belgium.

She also got to know Belgian food. Waffles are a big deal in Belgium, and there are four kinds. “Liege waffles are the best,” she said.

In the beginning, she did not understand the language much, and her rule was “smile and nod.”

“French is extremely hard to speak,” she said.

She attended school there, but she also traveled with host families and other exchange students. Her travels included France, Italy, Ireland and Czech Republic. With her school’s English class, she went on a field trip to Dublin. She also went on an 11-day trip by bus with other exchange students to Rome and Prague. She said she made some great friends along the way.

Among her many dazzling slides was a face familiar to Quincy Rotary. Melburn had photos of her visit with Lara DeKnop, the Belgian girl who was a Rotary Exchange student here in Quincy in 2017-2018.

Melburn could have talked a lot longer about her vivid experiences as an exchange student, but Melburn, now a senior, used the final minutes of her presentation to give Quincy Rotary Club her heartfelt thank-you for its sponsorship.

“You have given me memories that will last my whole life,” she said.

By Dave Burgess, news@qvpr.com