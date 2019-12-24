Posted on Dec 24, 2019

Bulldogs overpower Jacks at home

The Jacks basketball squad fell to the Ellensburg Bulldogs 70-46 at home on Dec. 21.

With the loss, along with another on Dec. 20 at Wapato, Quincy remains winless this season.

Sophomore Trey Bierlink led the green and gold with nine points and senior Joahan Fregoso added seven points of his own. The green and gold had balanced scoring throughout the contest with six players scoring at least five points.

Sophomore Jalen Spence (1) raises for lay-up against an Ellensburg defender on Dec. 21.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register

“I’d like to have two or three guys up in twenties, high-teens,” Head Coach Scott Bierlink said. “I do like the balance scoring, but we need to have a couple horses that can score 15, 20 points a game.”

The Jacks opened the game trading baskets with the visitors and took a 9-8 lead early. From then on, the Bulldogs strung together seven straight points and closed the quarter with a 11-to-2 run to take a 19-11 lead.

Ellensburg created more separation in the second period with a 10-to-0 run midway through the quarter. The Jacks struggled offensively, scoring just six points to the Bulldogs 18. The teams headed into the break with Ellensburg holding a 37-17 advantage.

“Their length bothered us, we just can’t get any easy buckets,” Bierlink said.

The green and gold came out in the third quarter with a more focused and effective offensive effort, scoring 17 points while holding Ellensburg to just 15 points. Unfortunately, they still faced a steep 18-point deficit at the end of the quarter, a 52-34 Ellensburg lead.

Sophomore Trey Bierlink (right) drives past an Ellensburg defender.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register

The final quarter played out similar to the second. The visitors started the fourth quarter with a 10-to-0 run before the green and gold countered with five straight points of their own. The teams traded baskets down the stretch on their way to the 70-46 final. The Jacks were held to just 12 points in the final period while Ellensburg put together an 18-point quarter.

“Defensively, we tried a little zone, that didn’t work very well, tried some man, that didn’t work well,” Bierlink said. “When we’re out sized like that, it’s gonna take a little heart and we didn’t play with any.”

The Jacks take a break for the holidays, then return action against Ephrata on the road on Jan. 3.

By Miles King sports@qvpr.com