Posted on Jun 8, 2019

Business Expo adds job fair

Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce is going to host the Business Expo and Job Fair on June 11 at the Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center 4-7 p.m.

The Chamber’s executive director, Cari Mathews, explained that not only will it be an opportunity to meet local businesses, but to apply for jobs as well. The local enterprises are mostly from Quincy and some also from Wenatchee and other nearby cities.

While visiting with the business representatives, attendees can also enjoy the offerings of food vendors and buy raffle tickets to win prizes.

Mathews is hoping to have a bouncy castle for children to enjoy.

Indoor booths were available as of May 28. To reserve one, call Cari at 509-787-2140.

The event will be advertised with banners, flyers and reader board messages.

The Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center is at 115 F St. SW, Quincy.

For more information, go to www.quincyvalley.org.

By Jaana Hatton, For the Post-Register