Posted on Nov 18, 2019

Calls for Quincy police service drop

To assess progress for constant improvement with public safety, the Quincy Police Department routinely compares numbers for calls-for-service (CFS) compared to previous years. The total number of CFS in October 2019 was 2,695, and the total for October 2018 was 3,102. This is a reduction of 407 CFS.

When asked for the reason for this reduction, Police Chief Kieth Siebert explained, “We work very hard to connect with the citizens in our community to both build trust and to provide a higher level of visibility that deters crime activity.”

Among the efforts to provide a higher level of visibility is the addition of patrols on bicycles. The Quincy Police Department recently invested in six specialty bikes and provided training so officers can better patrol in locations such as parks, alleys, and other locations that are less accessible with patrol vehicles. This allows the Police Department to have greater mobility in Quincy neighborhoods.

In addition to public safety, Quincy police have also increased their efforts to connect with citizens through community partnerships. This includes meeting with school officials, religious charities, youth groups, health care providers, and other social outreach organizations.

“I also have to give credit to our team of officers in the Quincy Police Department,” said Siebert, “being watchful of even small things prevents larger criminal activities from escalating.”

Calls for service can include burglary, domestic disturbance, assault, property damage, vehicle accidents, stray animals, suspicious persons, and a host of minor situations.

“Each week I get a report of the CFS for the previous week,” said City Administrator Pat Haley, “and this gives us an opportunity to assess areas of concern. A reduction of calls for the year can be an affirmation that Quincy is a safe place for our citizens.”

Submitted by the City of Quincy